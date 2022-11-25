Kenya now seeks to be party to International Vaccine Institute

Kenya is seeking approval to be part of the International Vaccine Institute (IVI) hosted by Korea, days after President William Ruto visited the country.

In a letter to IVI Board of Trustees, Kenya hopes to become the 40th member, joining 39 other countries already members of the institute.

“The government of Kenya has elected to become a member of the International Vaccine Institute and requests consideration of its accession as a party to the Establishment Agreement of the International Vaccine Institute,” reads part of a letter to IVI Director General Jerome Kim.

“Please bring this request forward to the IVI board of trustees for consideration.”

Established in 1997 as an initiative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), IVI is a nonprofit International Organisation headquartered in Seoul.

Upon approval, the government will deposit a letter of accession to the treaty section of the UN through its permanent mission to the UN in New York.

“The government of the republic of Kenya sees value in an international organisation devoted to the discovery, development and delivery of safe, effective and affordable vaccines,” the letter explained Kenya’s interest.