How soon can one get pregnant after a miscarriage?

Dr Flo,

I have been trying to conceive after losing my first pregnancy but it’s been six months now and I haven’t gotten pregnant. Could it be a problem caused by the previous pregnancy or the doctors didn’t do the cleaning well in the theatre? I am worried and my husband wants a child. Please help. Marion

Dear Marion,

Getting pregnant again is usually possible from six weeks after the pregnancy loss. Just like anyone else, conceiving is not automatic and may happen when you want it or it may take some time. Medical professionals only get concerned when you have been unable to conceive for a year.

If your periods have resumed normally and there is no abnormal bleeding, abdominal pain or abnormal discharge, then most likely the cleaning that was done after the miscarriage was done properly. To be sure that nothing remained after evacuation and there are no complications, you can visit a gynaecologist for review and have a pelvic ultrasound done. You can also be examined for any identifiable and treatable conditions that may have caused the loss of the pregnancy. In many cases, however, a cause may not be identified and losing one pregnancy should not prevent you from getting pregnant again.

If you are ready for another pregnancy, you should keep trying without putting any pressure on yourself. In the meantime, you need to be aware of any psychological issues that you may have like fear, guilt or trying to replace the baby you have lost. You may need to talk to a psychologist/counsellor to help you deal with these issues even as you look forward to another pregnancy. Severe emotional stress may actually contribute to a delay in getting pregnant.





I have recurring pimples on my face that leave black spots when they disappear. I am currently using pernex gel to treat the pimples, which is working, but the spots are becoming more visible and I am uncomfortable. Please advise

Faith

Hello doctor, my name is Riziki. I have a problem with my face. I have pimples as well as sunburns that won’t go away

Dear Faith and Riziki,

The pimples on the face could have many causes including infection or inflammatory skin conditions, but the most common is acne. The pimples are small swellings on the skin caused by blockage of skin pores by excess oil (sebum), dead skin cells and bacteria. The pimples develop due to a combination of factors, which include hormonal changes, infection and the amount of natural oily substance (sebum) produced by the skin. Some people are more likely to get acne than others, and for some people, it seems to come at particular seasons such as during puberty, pregnancy, at certain times of the month, when stressed ... The biggest problem with acne is aesthetic - how you look. The resulting black marks or scars are not pleasing to look at.

To reduce the recurrence of the pimples, clean your face twice a day; in the morning, and in the evening before bed. Use soap and a gentle towel. Do not scrub your face too much while cleaning it since it is already sensitive. Take lots of water, fruits and vegetables, and also exercise. Avoid pressing the pimples as this leads to the black marks. Visit a dermatologist for advice on medications you can use to control the pimples. The medications may have different purposes such as to clear the infection, to reduce the excess oil or to clear the black marks. For many people it takes a while before getting the medication that works for you specifically, so be patient.

The burning of the skin may be due to chemicals and other products on the skin. It may also be as a result of sunburn. The sun can damage skin regardless of the skin colour. When there is a sunburn, the skin feels hot and is painful or sensitive to touch, and may be itchy. As it heals, the skin may peel off in the affected area. In most cases, the burnt area heals by itself and if it is severe, you should seek medical attention. To prevent sunburns, wear sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat that covers the face and neck, wear clothes that cover most of your skin, limit exposure to direct sunlight and stay in the shade as much as possible; and apply sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 or higher.





What’s the function of a vaccine?

Dear reader,

Vaccines work by helping your body’s immune system to develop a defence against specific disease-causing organisms. This is done so that if and when your body comes across that specific organism, the body’s immune system will quickly identify it and fight against it. This can either prevent the disease completely or prevent severe disease in case you get sick. However, a few vaccinated people still get the disease in its severest form, especially if the immune system is weak. Vaccines are made to target specific organisms. In some case, the vaccine may be able to protect against organisms that are closely related to the primary target. For example, cholera vaccine targets the cholera bacteria specifically and it does not protect against any other diseases. The purpose of the cholera vaccine is to help the body’s immune system develop a defence against the Vibrio cholerae bacteria so that if the vaccinated person is exposed to these bacteria, the body’s immune system will fight them, preventing any infection, and in case someone gets infected and develops the disease, the vaccine will help reduce the chances of developing severe disease.

