How population pressure is exposing African cities to climate shocks

As the population of African cities grows at an alarming rate, they face devastating impacts of climate change that need to be addressed to ensure better living. According to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), an estimated 609 million people in Africa live in urban areas as of 2021.

The urban population on the continent has been growing annually and is forecast to increase further to reach 722 million by 2026.

Subsequently, for a significant shift in urban development planning to build the resilience of the urban poor, experts in the sector say there is a huge need for a paradigm shift for the African cities to prepare early.

“We need to humanise urban development and build climate resilience,” says Dr Robert Sangori, a building scientist expert in Kenya and the director of United Cities and Local Governments of Africa

Cities are among the areas affected by the impacts of climate change in Africa. In 2023, several African urban areas experienced floods, droughts, heatwaves and fires; with adverse repercussions on the physical infrastructure, water, and energy supply system that affected the overall urban ecosystem.

In the Horn of Africa, several cities have suffered from El Niño-induced floods. Dr Sangori called for the need to revise the current urban development models to prepare and adapt to the growing impacts of climate change.

He suggested that African cities should be restructured with a focus on resource consumption and environmental impact among other factors. Rural exodus remains a major challenge partly because of the growing African population and the impacts of climate change.

Dr Sangori said over 50 per cent of climate-induced migrants from rural areas end up in the city. “The poor segment of the population finds themselves being pushed into the periphery and occupying fragile ecosystems, which adds to their suffering.”

At the recently concluded COP28 in Dubai, Kenya's government launched an implementation programme to build resilience and enhance the adaptive capacity of the urban poor against adverse climate change effects and disasters.

The Building Climate Resilience for the Urban Poor (BCRUP) programme is supported by UN Habitat. Lands, Public Works, Housing, and Urban Development Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome said many urban dwellers are facing difficulties in their habitat.



“Most of them fall into the category of the urban poor with low adaptive capacity and bear the greatest consequences of the impact of climate change,” said Ms Wahome. “The situation necessitates climate interventions to help them adapt and build their resilience in such a volatile environment, especially in areas of water, sanitation, energy, housing and climate-proof infrastructure,” added the CS.



The BCRUP implementation plan has identified 12 African countries with a combined urban poor population estimated at 112 million who need immediate redress to cushion them from climate-related shocks and stresses.



The BCRUP regional pilot programme will require about $5 billion to implement within a 10-year framework. Hugo Frieszo, a project manager with DAR, a leading international multidisciplinary consulting organisation in engineering, architecture, planning, environment and project management, said:If a city or town authority fails to plan, they plan to fail.

We must, therefore, integrate a smart, sustainable, balanced and multifaceted approach from city planning down to neighbourhood or smaller towns.” Mr Frieszo indicated that eco-friendly urban areas must prioritise sustainable planning, mitigation strategies, adaptive systems, green infrastructure, and low-carbon infrastructure.

Cities and urban areas currently host 55 per cent of the global population, which is projected to grow to 68 per cent by 2050. More than half of humanity lives in cities where these impacts interact intensely with social and economic factors, often exacerbating existing environmental challenges, poverty and exclusion.



According to studies by Unep, cities generate energy and are responsible for at least 75 per cent of total global greenhouse emissions. “This calls for measures to build capacities and resilience to reduce the negative impacts on the environment and transform cities into more sustainable communities,” said Mr Frieszo.



Mr Fieszo explained that urban areas can reduce climate change risks and impacts by integrating climate change mitigation and adaptation with land-use planning and urban governance and in synergy with overall socioeconomic and physical development objectives.

“Sustainable and integrated urban planning strategies focusing on the built environment, urban form and structure, infrastructure, transportation, and urban greening can help decrease susceptibility and exposure to climate change and increase resilience, human welfare and environmental quality.”

Assistant Secretary for Housing and Federal Housing Commissioner at the US Department of Housing and Urban Development Julia Gordon asserted that there is an urgent need for humanising urban development worldwide.

She noted that water, energy and transport system management innovations could go a long way in improving environmental performance and land use.



