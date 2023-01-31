Hospitals to benefit from Sh100m oxygen plants

The African Medical and Research Foundation (Amref) will install oxygen generating plants in seven health facilities in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The Sh100 million project will be implemented within three months at Iten County Referral Hospital, Tambach Sub-county Hospital, Chepkorio health centre, Cheptongei health centre, Chesoi health centre, Tot Sub-county Hospital and Kapsowar Mission Hospital.

The facilities have been spending millions of shillings annually to source the crucial supply.

Tot Sub-county Hospital and Kapsowar Mission Hospital will benefit from Sh27 million worth of central medical oxygen piping on beds.

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich said the donation will bring to an end the daily wheeling of oxygen cylinders to wards and theatre by hospital staff. “Iten County and Referral Hospital will get a Sh32 million 3,000-litre oxygen plant with 20 cylinder backup oxygen manifold and oxygen piping to 50 beds. Another 300 oxygen cylinders will be distributed to all health facilities across the county. Refilling will be done at Iten Referral,” said the governor, disclosing Amref and the county government have since signed a memorandum to ensure the project takes off.

He stated that the grant will save patients’ lives are forced to travel long distances whenever they require oxygen or during emergencies, a move that risks their lives further.

“Such services have always been a preserve for the rich. With this, residents can now access medical oxygen at a facility near them and not necessarily in a high-end hospital, which is costly,” he said.

He said the complete installation and delivery of the equipment will be in three months.

“Works will begin in February and are expected to be completed by May. We are further discussing opportunities for deepening partnership with AMREF,” he said.

Mr Rotich noted that AMREF officials led by Disease Control and Prevention Programme Director, Dr Bernard Lang’at, have visited the facilities for a feasibility study.