Hospitals get cancer screening and treatment machines

Patients suffering from cancer and cardiovascular diseases in Trans Nzoia and Kisii counties can now access affordable and quality medical services following a partnership between an international health foundation and county governments.

The Kibos International Health Foundation that comprises of doctors from Canada, Japan and Singapore has partnered with the counties to offer cancer and cardiovascular diseases treatment.

During the signing of the deal, the team from the foundation included Dr Ambrose Kibos, the CEO, Dr Yuki Ichihara, a cardiac surgeon from Tokyo, Japan and Prof Teresa Kieser, a cardiac surgeon from the University of Calgary, Canada. “The partnership includes donation of medical equipment for screening and treatment of cancer, training of cardiovascular workforce and provision of a central cardiovascular simulation and education centre,” said Dr Kibos when they toured health facilities in the two counties.

According Dr Kibos, the focus of the foundation is to increase primary care outreach mainly in the rural parts of Africa.

“There is a need for infrastructural development of state-of-the-art cardiovascular facilities and training of doctors to improve provision of healthcare services as well as awareness campaigns on the prevention of cardiovascular disease in the region,” said Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya.

The doctors from the foundation sensitised health workers at Kijana Wamalwa Memorial Centre, formerly Kitale Referral Hospital, on oncology and latest cancer treatment technology.

The foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Kisii County through the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital and Kisii University, which will culminate to establishment of a cardiovascular center for training, teaching, treatment and research.

“As part of the partnership, we have put in place measures to refurbish and equip health facilities to enable the residents to access affordable medical services,” said Kisii Governor Simba Arati.

According to Prof Kieser, heart-related diseases remain among major cause of deaths worldwide. She observed that many hospitals in the region do not have medical equipment to diagnose, monitor and treat various diseases.

“Medical equipment play significant role in improving health systems and ensuring proper implementation of universal health coverage in any country," said Prof Kaiser.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health indicate that cancer accounts for seven per cent of annual deaths, forcing county governments to allocate more funds to set up radiation treatment facilities.