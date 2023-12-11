Heavenly Alliances: Prayers at COP28 for a Greener Tomorrow​

Pope Francis would have made history as the first pontiff to attend the world’s largest climate talks, had he made it to COP28. But, two days before the start of the conference, the catholic priest cancelled the trip over health concerns. In a statement, Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni said that doctors asked the Pope not to make the trip.

“Pope Francis accepted the doctors’ request with great regret and the trip is therefore cancelled,” he said.

Besides his mission to make a keynote address, the pope had another big agenda—to inaugurate a faith pavilion within the precincts of Expo Dubai, where COP28 is underway. This, is another first. In the history of COPs, annual global climate meetings, there has never been a dedicated space for different religions. For the first time, here it was, adjacent to the World Climate Action Summit and the negotiations zones. The pavilion’s architectural design is conspicuously unique from other buildings; it draws inspiration from the traditional Bedouin tent.

Inside the venue, an air of positivity permeates the atmosphere as attendees delve into nuanced discussions on climate change—from droughts, the role of small-scale farmers to climate financing and the place of indigenous communities in the climate space. A symphony of applause and synchronised “Amens” resonates throughout the space interspersed with moments of prayers.

The gathering distinguishes itself from the typical climate spaces, as the prevailing mood deviates from the often sombre and urgent tone. The contrast is palpable. A number of the delegates visiting the pavilion were captivated by a sense of curiosity. The question echoing in their minds was evident: What does faith have to do with climate change?

“Everything,” says Sadhguru, a yogi and mystic teacher with a following of more than 11 million subscribers on YouTube. In his keynote message, the spiritual leader emphasised the role of faith and religion in advancing climate action.

“We deeply appreciate the creation. If we worship the creator and don’t appreciate the creation, it doesn’t mean anything, so a time has come for prayers to action. A more global level of action has become necessary now because all faith is in admiration of creation,” he says.

Pope Francis, addressed the audience through a video message, “Today, the world needs alliances that are not against someone, but for the benefit of everyone. Let us, as religious representatives, set an example to show that change is possible, to demonstrate respectful and sustainable lifestyles, and let us fervently ask the leaders of nations to preserve our common good” he says.

He added that the most important topics currently are “peace and the climate.” COP28 President Dr Sultan Al Jaber said, “Climate change cares little about our politics, our borders, or our differences in religion. Our success depends on our ability to come together as one global community to solve it, and global faith communities play a significant role in instilling an awareness of the shared social responsibility of all people worldwide toward environmental protection.

Faith communities have come together in a truly historic moment of hope, peace, and optimism, uniting around a shared commitment to protect our planet.”

The pavilion, hosted by the Muslim Council of Elders in collaboration with the COP28 Presidency, UNEP, and more than 50 faith organisations is also a place for religious leaders to exchange ideas on the way forward on matters of climate change. It represents nine major religions—Islam, Christianity, Hinduism, Judaism, Sikhism, Baha’I, Buddhism, Zoroastrianism, and Indigenous religions.

On the upper floor of the building, an open hall is furnished with seating spaces, sparsely nestled across the room. It is a space for youth cafes and hot house discussions. It is also a space for pastoral care.

“You are overwhelmed by what’s going on around here or have other issues, away from COP28 that you would like to discuss with a religious leader? This is the space,” Arne Oosterlinck, the project coordinator at the faith pavilion shares.

In the morning and evenings, two hours are dedicated for pastoral care to negotiators. “Anyone can come during that time and don’t require prior booking,” he says.

“I am here because I am very concerned about the environment. This is a good space to pray, reflect, and meet other like-minded people,” says Drishya Pathak, a delegate from India.

The religious leaders have distinct access privileges, affording them access to negotiation rooms where critical discussions unfold. The faith communities call for a just transition to a green economy, adoption of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, protection of species and ecosystems in climate negotiations, sustained funding with access to the green climate fund and diversification of funding for a just and inclusive access to the Loss and Damage Fund.

One of the key discussions this year is Global Stocktake, a five-year assessment of progress made by countries under the 2015 Paris Agreement. However, as we enter the second phase of negotiations, cracks are already beginning to emerge on whether to phase out fossil fuels.