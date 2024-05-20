Governors raise alarm as shortage of children vaccines sparks fears of polio, TB outbreak

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has admitted a shortage of children's vaccines in the country, and revealed that the Ministry is undertaking sub-national redistribution, and engaging global supplier- Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation, (GAVI).

CS Susan Nakhumicha spoke as the Council of Governors (CoG) raised alarm over the shortage of essential vaccines in counties, requesting the Ministry of Health to fast-track the supply of important vaccines for newborns and children under five years.

Several counties are faced with an acute shortage of vaccines, causing panic among parents, with governors revealing an acute shortage experienced between March and May.

The reported vaccines out of stock in counties include Polio(OPV&IPV), BCG for Tuberculosis, MR (Measles Rubella), Tetanus Diphtheria, and Pentavalent.

The shortage has sparked fear over a spike in cases of Polio and TB as newborns miss out on critical life-saving vaccinations.

In an interview with Nation.Africa, CS Nakhumicha admitted the shortage, attributing it to supply chain challenges in importation.

She revealed that the ministry is undertaking sub-national redistribution of the vaccine as a stop-gap measure.

“Yes, we are indeed facing a shortage and currently we are moving vaccine stocks from counties with excess stocks to those without stocks,” the CS explained.

She said the Ministry of Health is engaging Gavi, the global vaccine supplier, to solve the supply chain challenges.

“I am also engaging Gavi in Geneva to discuss supply chain challenges that have resulted in the shortage of vaccines in the country,” she noted.

CoG Chairperson Anne Waiguru last Thursday wrote to the Health Cabinet Secretary raising concern over the protracted shortage of vaccines in the county's health facilities.

In the letter, the CoG noted that the essential vaccines were out of stock in the counties leading to panic in the healthcare of children, especially infants.

The Governors noted delays in the supply of the vaccines despite timely placing orders to the National Vaccine and Immunization programme.

“We request the ministry to maintain optimal vaccine stocks at all levels of service delivery in the counties. Reported shortage of essential vaccines primarily administered to newborns and under-five children could lead to mortality and morbidity,” read part of the CoG letter.

Miss year-long supply

Kenya has defaulted on a debt of Sh2 billion to a global supplier of vaccines causing the government to miss out on a year-long supply.

Statistics indicate that out of 1.6 million infants and pregnant women are at risk since they may not receive the vaccine and 750,00 girls under the age of 10 will also be affected.

In Trans Nzoia County, which is among the counties affected by the shortage, health facilities are turning away parents and their children for lack of vital vaccines.

Nation spot check

A spot check by the Nation at Kitale County Hospital and Tom Mboya health facilities on Monday revealed that children attending clinics are not given Polio and Rotavirus vaccines, among other essential vaccines currently out of stock.

Trans Nzoia County Governor, George Natembeya, admitted the shortage in county health facilities and blamed it on the Ministry of Health, which is responsible for the importation of vaccines.

“It is a concern to us and CoG has already written to the minister on the matter because it is a national government responsibility. We had already placed an order for our stock,” Natembeya told Nation.

Mr Daniel Chongony, a parent to a nine-month-old baby, was Monday worried that his child has yet to receive the measles jab and called on the government to act fast to supply the jab for children.

“I took my child to the clinic but I was turned away after being informed that the vaccines are out of stock until further notice,” Mr Chongony told Nation.

A child receives a shot during the launch of the extension of the world’s first malaria vaccine (RTS, S) Photo credit: AFP

Another parent, Veronica Adhiambo, is also worried that her four-month-old baby has not received the Polio and Rotavirus vaccine.

“I attended a clinic at Kitale County Hospital last Friday, but I was told to wait until the vaccine is available. My child was not attended to at all and I am worried about his health,” said Ms Adhiambo.

In Turkana, Lodwar County and Referral Hospital Chief Executive Officer, Dr Joseph Epem, said that for the past month, there has been a shortage of Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) given at birth to prevent tuberculosis (TB) and Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV).

"Turkana has not been spared as we have a shortage of critical antigens that have been out of stock for the past month. The situation remains unresolved as babies are being born and go home without vaccination," Dr Epem said.

"It is a wanting state at our public health facilities as Polio is a highly infectious viral disease which may lead to paralysis and death. We need the issue to be resolved as soon as possible as the polio vaccine which helps to prevent this disease is administered at birth," he added.

Dr Epem said that some parents are returning to their homes with low levels of sanitation and limited access to proper health care, complicating the situation.

He said the two vaccines are very important, especially in Turkana which has been having outbreaks of polio recently, and through support from development partners, has been tackling high prevalence rates of tuberculosis.

The county hospital chief said that the rest of the vaccines are available in adequate stock, reiterating that the outbreak of polio may be caused by low immunity among children who miss out on the jabs.

"We are likely to report a polio outbreak due to children who missed out on vaccination," Dr Epem said.

Extra costs

Some of the mothers missing out on the vaccines at the facilities where they gave birth are being forced to incur extra costs after making inquiries to alternative facilities that still have them.

A healthcare worker at Nabulon Dispensary said that there is a limited stock of BCG vaccine and that they are administering it to babies who were not born there because of the current situation.

At Kapenguria County referral hospital in West Pokot County, a shortage of vaccines for children under the age of five years was confirmed. Kapenguria County referral hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr Simon Kapchanga, said Monday most of the needed vaccines are missing.

Kacheliba sub-county hospital Medical Superintendent, Jorum Muhola, however, said still has some stock.

"We have not been affected," he said.

Nation reported that at least 48,000 children do not receive vaccines every year.