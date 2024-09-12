Farmers in Nyandarua turn to traditional crops to combat climate change

After enduring the harsh effects of erratic weather exacerbated by climate change for four consecutive years, farmers from the lower Ndaragua Constituency have made a firm decision: never again.

These farmers vividly recall the devastation—massive livestock losses and widespread starvation—that left them dependent on unreliable and inadequate food relief from the government and well-wishers.

Now, they are taking matters into their own hands, reverting to traditional crops and those classified as orphan crops, which are both nutritious and resilient for human and livestock consumption.

Given this shift, it’s evident that while the county government continues to promote research into climate-smart farming, it is equally supportive of community-driven initiatives that tackle climate challenges head-on.

Among the thriving crops now dotting these farms are pigeon peas and sweet potatoes, previously overlooked staples.

Ms Winnie Kuria, one of the farmers, recalls having to sell her sheep and cows at throw-away prices due to the lack of pastures during prolonged droughts. Today, she’s investing in sweet potato farming—a crop that was a staple during her childhood but had largely been abandoned over the years.

“I was brought up in Naivasha, where sweet potatoes were our main dish. After school, we’d come home to find a pot of boiled sweet potatoes waiting for us; it was the same for breakfast. I started planting them last year, not sure if they would do well in Umoja Mbuyu village, which borders Laikipia County. But I was pleasantly surprised.

I planted on a quarter-acre farm, and they flourished. Now, with the vines, I don’t need to supplement feed for my dairy cows. I’m doing exactly what my grandmother did, and it’s working,” said Ms Kuria.

She has since expanded her sweet potato farm from a quarter-acre to two acres, intercropping with maize in some areas. Along the farm boundaries, she has planted cassava, which also helps demarcate the plots. Super nappier grass occupies sections of her land as well.

According to Ms Kuria, growing sweet potatoes is not only cost-effective but also less labour-intensive, as it doesn’t require chemical inputs.

“This is a dry area, so we dig trenches about one and a half feet deep, plant the vines on top of the ridges, and apply mulch in the trenches to retain moisture. With this technique, the soil holds moisture for a long time, and the vines can grow with minimal rain. Some of the sweet potatoes I planted in April are already producing tubers, and the vines provide enough feed for my three dairy cows,” she explained.

Mr Robert Muchemi, another farmer, lost two dairy cows to diseases exacerbated by drought and the lack of nutritious feed. Now, he is also turning to sweet potatoes.

“I’ve planted an acre of sweet potatoes in small plots, each about a quarter-acre. I’ve also planted drought-tolerant nappier grass. This ensures I’ll have enough animal feed for at least two years. With a steady milk supply throughout the year, I can support my family, educate my children, and meet our basic needs. I’ve stopped planting maize after four years of poor harvests due to inconsistent rainfall,” said Mr Muchemi.

David Kuria, who manages the potato seed multiplication program at Ol Joro Orok Agricultural Training College, confirms a growing demand for sweet potato vines, especially from farmers in dry regions.

“Due to the high demand, we’ve diversified and are now using the same technology we use for potato seed multiplication to produce sweet potato vines. Farmers prefer these vines because they are drought-tolerant and nutritious for both humans and livestock. For livestock, sweet potatoes are rich in vitamins, carbohydrates, and proteins, making them nearly a balanced diet,” Mr. Kuria noted.

Farmers are also embracing the dehydration of sweet potatoes to extend their shelf life. They mix the dried sweet potatoes with maize to produce flour for porridge or other uses.

Nyandarua County's nutrition director, Mr. Paul Migwi, explains that food dehydration is an age-old practice that remains one of the best ways to ensure food security.

“Food dehydration has been used for centuries to preserve food, but with today’s technology, we can dehydrate food with minimal nutrient loss. Potatoes and other tubers are ideal for this process due to their high perishability. Dehydrated sweet potatoes can be turned into various products such as flour, crisps, and other delicacies,” said Mr Migwi.

Mr Francis Miring’u adds that the county is currently distributing yellow-fleshed sweet potato vines to 5,000 farmers in dry areas.