Experts Call for Urgent Action to Protect Drinking Water

Bluewater, a global water purification technology company, is calling on governments and water authorities around the world, including Kenya, to take urgent action to address the contamination of drinking water with toxic chemicals, microplastics, and other pollutants. This call comes in response to a global study that found a significant decline in public confidence in tap water.

The research, conducted by US based public health experts at Northwestern University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, suggests that this mistrust is leading to increased consumption of water in disposable plastic bottles, with significant negative consequences for the health of the planet, the environment and its inhabitants.

The findings, published in the Nature Communications journal, show that 52.3 per cent of adults in the countries surveyed are worried that drinking water will be highly contaminated within the next two years. The level of contamination varies widely, from 8 per cent in Sweden to 78.3 per cent in Lebanon, with 39 per cent of respondents in the United States expressing concern about potential short-term harm from drinking tap water.

In Kenya, more than 50 per cent of people expressed concerns about the safety of their drinking water. This is a significant issue given the country's already limited access to clean water resources. Approximately 60 per cent of Kenyans have access to safe drinking water, while only 29 per cent have access to basic sanitation.

In addition, nearly 10 million people in Kenya drink directly from contaminated surface water sources. The study, which surveyed 148,585 adults in 141 countries including Kenya and used data from the Lloyd's Register Foundation World Risk Poll, also shows that women, urban dwellers, those with higher education and those facing financial challenges are more likely to anticipate harm from their drinking water.

The findings highlight the challenge consumers face in assessing the safety of their water supply, as many contaminants cannot be detected by sight, smell or taste.

In Kenya, the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programme in the health sector aligns with the global commitments such as Sustainable Development Goal 6.2, which aims to achieve universal access to adequate sanitation and hygiene by 2030, with a focus on the needs of women, girls and vulnerable populations.

As one of the most water-scarce countries in the world, Kenya faces additional challenges due to more frequent severe weather cycles and diminishing natural resources, resulting in reduced availability of water for domestic and productive use.

Bengt Rittri, Founder and CEO of Bluewater, emphasised the need to restore public confidence in tap water. He highlighted the importance of raising awareness about innovative solutions, such as Bluewater's point-of-use water purification systems, that can provide safe and affordable drinking water.