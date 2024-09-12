Diabetes drug Metformin could hold key to HIV cure, scientists discover

A drug used to treat type 2 diabetes could potentially become a cure for HIV in patients undergoing antiretroviral therapy (Art), according to scientists. Metformin, the medication in question, was found to help reduce the viral reservoir in people with HIV.

In a new study by Canadian researchers, HIV patients who took metformin for three months experienced reduced persistent inflammation and improved immunity, which are linked to health complications such as heart disease.

The drug works by inhibiting the active molecule and slowing down virus reproduction in the cells of HIV patients. Clinical trials are, however, needed to confirm these findings.

The study, published in the iScience journal, analysed how the drug affects HIV replication in immune system cells harbouring the virus. HIV continues to replicate, leading to chronic inflammation as the immune system is constantly triggered.

"We were caught off guard by the results of in vitro tests on cells from HIV patients taking ARVs," stated Petronela Ancuta, an immunologist at the Université de Montréal's CRCHUM.

"The results were surprising. We discovered the drug has both antiviral and proviral effects. Meformin stopped the virus from fleeing the cell while at the same time helped to raise the number of cells infected with HIV."

Metformin amplifies a protein that acts like glue, causing virus particles to stick to the surface of HIV-infected cells. This helps the immune system recognise and target the infected cells with antibodies.

"We examined the ability of various anti-HIV neutralising antibodies to identify cells that are viral reservoirs after exposure to metformin in-vitro."

"Some recognised the virus quite well which shows they can trigger and attract white blood cells to destroy the HIV infected cells."

Researchers are optimistic that the latest scientific advances are proof that a different approach is possible other than the elimination strategy known as "shock and kill" commonly used to fight HIV.

"To HIV patients treated with ART, metformin can be used to revive reservoir cells which are responsible for viral reproduction once the treatment is interrupted, combined with antibodies which are well tolerated and already used clinically. The antibodies can detect and eliminate the infected cells."







