COP28 delivers historic ‘UAE Consensus’ after two long weeks

We have travelled a long road together in a short time. Over the last two weeks, we have worked hard to secure a better future for our people and planet. We should be proud of our historic achievement. And the United Arab Emirates, my country, is rightly proud of its role in helping the world to move this forward.

The world needed to find a new way. By following our North Star, we have found that path. We have delivered a comprehensive response to the Global Stocktake and all the other mandates. Together, we have confronted realities and set the world in the right direction. We have given it a robust action plan to keep 1.50C within reach. It is a plan that is led by the science. It is a balanced plan that tackles emissions, bridges the gap on adaptation, reimagines global finance and delivers on loss and damage. It is built on common ground. It is strengthened by inclusivity. And it is reinforced by collaboration.

It is an enhanced, balanced, but historic package to accelerate climate action. It is the UAE Consensus

Many said this could not be done. But at the start of COP, I promised a different sort of COP. A COP that brought everyone together: private and public sectors, civil society and faith leaders, youth and indigenous peoples. Everyone came together from day one. Everyone united, acted and delivered. We operationalised loss and damage... and started to fill the fund. We mobilised more than 85 billion dollars in new financial commitments. We launched ALTÉRRA, the world’s largest catalytic private investor 100 per cent focused on solutions to climate change. And we delivered.

A global goal to triple renewables and double energy efficiency. We delivered declarations on agriculture, food and health. Many more oil and gas companies are stepping up for the first time on methane and emissions. And we have language on fossil fuels in our final agreement. All of these are world firsts. And all of these are crucial actions that will help shape a better, cleaner world with more significant, more equitable prosperity. Then, we became the first COP to host a change-makers Majlis. And that was the turning point in our negotiations.

That made the difference.

We united, acted and delivered. But let me say that an agreement is only as good as its implementation. We are what we do, not what we say. We must take the steps necessary to turn this agreement into tangible action. If we unite in action, we can have a profoundly positive effect on all our futures.

And I mean all our futures. Because inclusivity has been the beating heart of this conference, it kept us going during the difficult days. And everyone has been heard, from indigenous people to global youth to the Global South. As a result, we have delivered a paradigm shift that has the potential to redefine our economies. We have reframed the conversation around climate finance. We have integrated the real economy into climate action. And we have moved to a new mindset, where solutions to the climate challenge become the drivers of a new economic age.

It has been a personal privilege to have the opportunity to guide this conference. I am humbled by the commitment I have seen and the unwavering efforts I have witnessed. I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who made this happen. To every country that came and made this COP a success, I say thank you. To every single participant, everyone I met in this special place, I say thank you. You came in record numbers.

Our country has shown we can deliver globally to benefit the planet and its people. We have helped restore faith and trust in multilateralism. And we have shown that humanity can come together to help humanity. Our task was to build on the foundations that others have laid for us. What we have built together will stand the test of time. Future generations may not know your names, but they will owe every single one of you a debt of gratitude. We leave Dubai with our heads held high. And our work goes on. In unity and solidarity, we will walk the new path that the UAE Consensus has set for the world. Together, we will follow our North Star. We will follow it from here to Baku and from Baku to Belem. And together, we will secure the future of this beautiful planet for the many generations to come.