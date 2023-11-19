Climate Change: A 17-year-old making a big impact in environmental conservation and community service

At just 17 years old, Ivy Mumbi is already making a significant difference in her community through her tree planting project at a local primary school in Kajiado County.

Named TUNITWA, the project, initiated in August, 2023 aims at environmental conservation, with Mumbi and the pupils having planted an impressive 1000 trees.

Expressing her passion for climate change issues, Mumbi shared, “I have always been passionate about climate change issues, and this is why I came up with the project. We adopt trees, one for fruit and another indigenous, and plant them, monitoring their growth.”

Beyond tree planting, Mumbi has also established a chess club in the school and provides free sanitary towels to girls.

Her drive to make a positive impact on those around her stems from a childhood experience.

“When I was young, I saw a story on television showing people suffering due to drought. I begged my father to help them, and he did. That's how the interest to help bring change in my community began.”

Currently a Year Thirteen student majoring in Business, Geography, and Psychology, Mumbi aspires to continue bringing positive change to her community.

Mumbi spoke to Nation.Africa hours after showcasing her project at a TED (Technology, Entertainment, and Design) performance at Brookhouse School in Nairobi.

TED, a global series of conferences founded in 1984, aims to disseminate "ideas worth spreading."

The 2023 TEDx Youth event at Brookhouse School coincided with World Children's Day in November, offering a platform for youth-driven innovation and ideas. Speaking about the event, Joyce Gacheru, TEDx Patron, expressed pride, stating, “We are the first school in Africa to hold TED. This year, we had 15 speakers and five performers.”