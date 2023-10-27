Beating hunger: Calls for action to reduce food waste

The International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste (IDAFLW) was marked with calls for action to reduce food losses along the food production and supply chains. According to Anthony Maina, the founder of Food Cloud Kenya, Kenya faces significant food waste issues throughout the supply chain, including production, processing, distribution and consumption.

A recent Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) report shows that about 40 per cent of food in Kenya is lost post-harvest, contributing to limited access to nourishment. In Kenya’s informal markets, food losses in the supply chain arise from poor infrastructure, inadequate storage facilities and a lack of proper handling techniques.

In households, fruits and vegetables are the most commonly wasted food followed by staple foods like maize, rice and wheat. All this unconsumed food ends up in dumpsites. The Food Cloud Initiative connects farmers and food suppliers with surplus products to consumers looking for budget-friendly options.

Using USSD technology and a user-friendly website, farmers and food suppliers register products available for sale. They provide details on the type, including fresh produce, dairy and grains and quantity available. They also detail the subsidised tags for each good. Interested consumers register through the system, sharing basic information such as their location and contact details.

Mr Maina’s team then pairs the food suppliers with potential consumers using a refined matching algorithm that considers location, product availability and consumer preferences. Once a suitable match is made, they send the supplier and the consumer notifications about the available surplus products, discounted prices and the collection or delivery location.

Consumers can place orders online or opt for physical delivery. Collection can be done directly from the farmers or suppliers, or consumers may opt for delivery if available. “We emphasise transparency and accountability throughout the process, encouraging consumers to provide feedback and ratings for the suppliers they interact with,” says Mr Maina.

Food Cloud Kenya works with many food markets, but the Githurai Market in Nairobi is the centre of operations. Here, the team trains traders on safe food handling practices, hygiene and storage techniques to raise food safety standards in the market. They also focus on extending the shelf life of agricultural products by training farmers in post-harvest handling and preservation.

The Food Cloud Kenya staff and volunteers negotiate subsidised prices for unsold food items and those that might be thrown away. They assess the quality and freshness of the products to ensure they are suitable for redistribution before grouping them based on type and packaging for delivery.

“We aim to eradicate hunger, aligning with Sustainable Development Goal 2 (Zero hunger) by refusing to waste edible food and sending surplus to those most need it,” says Mr Maina. This effort alleviates food insecurity and enriches the availability of nutritious meals.

Beyond hunger, the initiative supports Sustainable Development Goal 13 (Climate Action) by actively reducing food waste, a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. When surplus food ends up in landfills, it decomposes and emits methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

Mr Maina states that they minimise these emissions by intercepting and redistributing this surplus food. Food Cloud Kenya encounters many challenges, including sustainable funding and workforce shortages. Mr Maina calls for individuals, businesses and governments to join in and invest in critical infrastructure like cold rooms and aggregation centers.