‘I gave up everything to take care of my mentally ill mother and autistic brother’

Viona Wamuyu is a nurturer.

You can see it in the way she delicately plucks the dry leaves off the flowers that line the entry to her house. She then gently lays the dead leaves at the base of the plant inside the flower pot like a blanket. As she does this, her countenance is peaceful but sometime in late February, Viona had had it with her life.

Viona Wamuyu clips her brother’s nails as her mother looks on. Joe is autistic and needs round-the-clock care and attention while Viona’s mother is schizophrenic. Photo credit: BRYGETTES NGANA I NATION MEDIA GROUP

The burden she has been carrying for the last decade as the primary care -giver to her schizophrenic mother and autistic brother had become too heavy to bear.

She snapped.

Taking to her Tiktok page, she gave a summary of her life and how she has been the sole provider and round-the-clock caregiver to her immediate relatives who cannot function independently.

By the time of writing this article, that post had over 500,000 views on Tiktok and it has gone viral on WhatsApp as well. The Healthy Nation team sat down with Viona recently, and she shared her journey of hope, loss and rediscovery as a caregiver.

“ I was born in 1988. Mum has always been sick since her college days so I was raised by my maternal grandparents. But then she got stable for a while and got married in 1991 to my step father. They had a child, but her condition relapsed and for while no one understood what her condition was. They used to say ni mwenda wazimu (she is mad).

Sometimes she would be hospitalised, but it was not consistent. Similarly, her medication and injections were not followed through. Mum shuttled between the hospital and streets while I remained in the care of my step father.

In 1996, mum gave birth to my younger brother Joseph — we call him Joe.

As Joe grew, we noticed he had some developmental challenges. By this time my step father had moved away.

When I finished high school, getting through university proved difficult. I joined Kabarak University but dropped out because of lack of fees. In 2007, I worked with the Kenya Red Cross Society during the post-election violence here in Nakuru and the allowance I had saved gave me a fresh start when I moved to Nairobi to find work and apply for scholarships that would enable me pursue a degree in line with my career goals.

I recall living in a hostel in Ngara, where rent was Sh4,500 per month and I worked at a cyber café on Mfangano Street.

I was able to secure a partial scholarship and I enrolled at USIU to pursue a degree in International Relations and Psychology. By this time I was told that Joe was at an orphanage after being passed on from one relative to the next and mum was now living in the streets in Nakuru.

I was forced to discontinue my studies again at USIU due to lack of fees. It was hectic. I started hustling; selling second hand clothes, art work, picture frames, among others.

I tried a lot of things just to get by.

In 2012, someone told me I could apply for a housekeeping job in Dubai hotels. I first needed to undertake a short course in housekeeping. While I was preparing to get my papers in order, I received news that mum was doing badly, so I moved back to Nakuru.

I was in a relationship by this time and my partner then told me that he was willing to help me sort out my family situation. So immediately we settled in Nakuru and took mum from the streets. I was also able to trace my brother and he too moved in with us.

This was in 2013.

Come January 2015, I was blessed with my daughter, Naimani, but by 2018 my partner and I began drifting apart.

We finally separated in 2020 and I have been alone taking care of mum and Joe since then.

Collectively, I have spent nearly 11 years taking care of them. In the morning I made the Tiktok video, I had reached my wits end.

I didn’t have money to refill mum’s and Joe’s medication. I was down to a one-day dose for both of them . It is the medication that helps me manage their different mental ailments and I am always with them to attend to their every need.

They cannot be left alone unsupervised.

I have been working remotely online and sometimes there are payment delays.

I needed a quick loan to help me sort the medication and household utilities, but, this was the first time that I had sought help from everyone I knew and no one was in a position to help me. I felt lost and completely alone.

I started panicking.

What if I am not here? What is going to happen to them? Will anyone embrace mum and Joe like I have? I was fearful. I remember praying telling God I needed a miracle.

I was tired. Frustrated. I had poured all of myself into caring for them and I had nothing left. I broke down. I felt sorry for myself and all those caregivers I see online.

I felt like no one cared for the caregivers. I was just voicing that frustration and another trigger was that I felt that I had achieved nothing with myself.

I had always wanted to pursue a degree in International Relations because I had seen myself working with organisations that dictate global policies on matters women and youth here in Africa but as of now that’s never going to happen.

Since I was a child, I knew mum and Joe would eventually be my responsibility, but no one told me this was going to be the hardest thing I ever do in my life. How do you parent your parents? It was hard getting mum to take her medication consistently at the beginning, but she has improved.

When Joe has his rage, it’s chaotic. He breaks everything . He has the body of a 28 year old but the mind of a five year old child. In his latest fit, he broke the TV. He weighs almost a hundred kilogrammes and dealing with him at those moments is part of the reason I feel drained. He almost broke my hand one time. I have burned out. I am so lost. I don’t know what to do anymore. I am a shadow of my younger self and I don’t even recognise who I am. I am empty and I have nothing left to give. For me I have to sacrifice daily for mum and Joe because if I am not there even for a week, mum would go back to the streets and in a day, Joe will be hungry. I am not pouring into myself at all and even the fumes I have are gone.

But since the video went viral, I have received overwhelming support.

My phone has been ringing off the hook. I get a lot of messages from other caregivers sharing their experiences. At one point I felt like deleting the video because I had not anticipated the impact it would have. Mental health is not just about having disorders, it is about having everyday challenges and how someone can navigate those problems. I have gotten messages from everyone; young and old talking about their daily mental health challenges. All these people have found a safe place. I want to be there for them as well but my therapist has since told me to take care of myself first and when I am okay then I can help.

I am aware of the social stigma that comes with taking care of someone living with a mental illness but I have put up a strong support system for mum and Joe. I don’t hide them. I allow everyone to interact with them, and even the children here where I live now know Joe and they play with him. I live by this mantra — no one knows about tomorrow or even the next minute so if someone wants to stigmatise us, why do they think they are special compared to mum and Joe?

Caregivers are ignored. It’s not just those caring for mental health patients, there are other chronic conditions that people need full-time care with, but the government needs to find a way to attend to the caregivers. We are the ones literally moulding the mud. We need to be seen as well.

We need to hear and feel safe to express ourselves. I have since been plugged into some networks where caregivers are getting support and it’s amazing to know I am not alone.

Right now, we have gotten support to meet our basic needs. I would like to go back to school and achieve my goals. Once I get someone to take care of mum and Joe full-time, I would like to go somewhere for a week, switch off my phone and just sleep.

The biggest lesson I have learnt is that if I am going through a hard time, I am going to talk. I told God I needed a miracle. I am a believer in affirmation, manifestation and calling out life as you want it. A friend once told me God comes at the right time and it’s usually when you have exhausted all your options. I have now gotten my miracle.”

What do psychologists say about compassion fatigue?

Veronica Ngechu, a counselling psychologist based in Nakuru, has seen Viona’s Tiktok video and she says Viona is a classic case of someone experiencing compassion or empathetic fatigue.

“ There are several predisposing factors that make someone experience compassion fatigue. Factors like age is one of them, the younger a person is the more likely they are to be overwhelmed because they haven’t developed their resilience through life experiences. A person’s gender does as well because of access to resources and the support system. The more isolated a person is, the more likely they are to experience compassion fatigue.

The obligations and duties one has determines the probability of experiencing compassion fatigue. What roles are you playing? For Viona’s case, she was juggling too many roles at one point.

There will be physical behavioral and cognitive expression of the challenge. Physical manifestations include insomnia, not having enough sleep, body aches that include but are not limited to neck pains, persistent headache, back ache and gut issues. Pain is an alarm system for the body and it tells us when something is wrong, she notes.

“In mental health, we say the body keeps a score the more you expose yourself to difficult situations without the proper support and once you don’t respond to the symptoms, you get other symptoms. Those are the psychosomatic symptoms.

“Behavioral changes include agitation, high levels of irritability, isolation, not responding to messages and calls, your social battery is very low, making mistakes that you don’t usually make, high levels of self-doubt and the imposter syndrome.

“In terms of cognition, you will notice issues with your memory, brain fog, feelings of anxiety and feelings of foreboding.

Combined helplessness and hopelessness leads to suicidal ideation and not in the respect that people may think it can be self-harming behaviour that is not obvious like poor eating habits. With compassion fatigue, this involves hibernation; that deep desire to just sleep.”

Veronica notes that compassion fatigue mostly affects people in the giving community like caregivers, police, social workers, doctors, nurses and people working in the aid community.

The first thing to give to someone with empathetic fatigue is resources so they can understand they are not a one-man army — it can be challenging especially when people have no support system

Actively seeking support is important from individuals who will help physically, emotionally and even organisations that offer support can be sought out.

“Self-care is imperative. You need to give from abundance and thus you must enrich yourself. Are you getting enough sleep? Are you showering? Are you eating balanced meals? Do you have social time with your friends? Are you developing in anyway? Stagnation is a big problem if you take care of someone for 10 years and you have not grown as a person. It is going to give you psychological challenges. People should have information on where to get help. Part of support system is the extended family. Seeking help is a point of courage not weakness.”