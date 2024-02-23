‘Angry’ lake Victoria puts more lives in jeopardy

In the last four years, Willis Omullo has been traversing his village carrying placards, spreading awareness about the dire state of the environment. His placards are emblazoned with messages highlighting the importance of environmental conservation and the need for immediate action to address climate change.

One of the most prominent messages on his placards reads:

"Climate action now. Climate change is real."

Mr Omullo's village, Chuowe in Rachuonyo North, is located in one of the regions in Homa Bay that have experienced severe land degradation, resulting in the ground being reduced to bare soil.

Rampant sand mining in the area has led to the formation of dangerous gullies that threaten the safety of children and animals. The excessive sand mining has also made it extremely difficult for drivers in the village to navigate the roads. In the meantime, the backflow from rising water levels in Lake Victoria has displaced tens of households in Chuowe.



In response to this alarming situation, Mr Omullo established a community-based organisation called Aluora Makare (A good Environment) to encourage his community to reduce sand mining and protect the environment.

He hopes his messages will inspire his community to take action and mitigate the adverse effects of climate change. “My messages are meant to encourage my community to protect the environment and slow down the adverse effects of climate change,” says Mr Omullo.

Business premises that were abandoned at Chuowe beach in Rachuonyo North after they were submerged by water from Lake Victoria on January 31, 2024. Photo credit: GEORGE ODIWUOR/NATION MEDIA GROUP

Families in Chuowe are among the worst affected by the backflow.

The village has been turned into a swamp for the past three years, and the backflow did not spare anyone, including Mr Omullo. "Lake backflow reflects what climate change can do to the community. I tried creating awareness on climate change in my village, but nobody listened to me," adds Mr Omullo.



After the devastating floods in Chuowe, residents have no choice but to abandon their mud houses and take shelter in rescue centres. The once peaceful village has now turned into a ghost town, with the only signs of life being the occasional rescue worker or aid provider.



Mr Omullo has been hit hard by the floods. Despite the setback, he remains hopeful and determined to rebuild his home and start afresh. However, the task at hand takes work. Water levels in the area have remained dangerously high, making it impossible for construction to take place .



The floods have destroyed farmland and livestock, the primary income sources for most residents. The once lush green fields that dotted the landscape have now been replaced with murky waters, and the only livestock in sight are those that have been washed ashore.



The road to recovery for Chuowe is a long one, but residents remain resilient and determined to rebuild their community. "I live in the nurses’ quarters. I hope that one day the water level will go down so I can go back and rebuild," he says.

Environmentalist Willis Omullo stands at his uncle's grave at Chuowe beach in Rachuonyo North on January 31, 2024, which has been washed by water.



Most people who were displaced moved to the same health facility. But life there became unbearable due to crowding. The families rely on government and well-wishers' for relief food and other support. "Most people lost their crops and have nothing to eat. Some are facing starvation," he says. Some moved to Kendu Bay town to rent houses while others moved to local trading centres.



Ms Esther Achieng, a 37-year-old widow, was also displaced from her home in the village.

She now lives in a rental house where she pays Sh1,000 per month. “My land is covered with water. I can’t farm.”



The water backflow has also affected hippos, which move freely in search of food, escalating cases of human-wildlife conflict. Some people have been injured by the hippos at night. Kenya Wildlife Service officer Zipora Mideva says cases of human–wildlife conflict have increased since the water levels in the lake started rising.



"The hippos moved because their original habitat was destroyed by rising waters," says Ms Mideva.

Mr Clifford Omondi, a climatologist, says the soil saturation level in the area has reached its maximum point, where water can no longer seep through the soil particles.



He adds that the level of evaporation has also reduced and most of the water on the ground is retained.

"It will take some time before the water level goes down," he says. Another factor causing people in Chuowe to suffer is that the area is located where River Miriu drains its water into Lake Victoria.



As water flows to the lake, some spills and is deposited on land.

Ms Gertrude Tala, an official from Women’s Empowerment Link, an environmental group, says most rural communities in Kenya suffer from severe weather changes and should be supported to rebuild homes and improve their lives.



"Climate change affects people differently, but those who contribute the least to air pollution, which is a major driver of climate change, suffer the worst consequences and should be supported to overcome the challenges.”