Young Palestinian lady opens women-only restaurant in remote village in West Bank

Taha's customers are not limited to the women of her town. Many from other villages come to enjoy fast food and traditional Palestinian dishes.

A young Palestinian woman from the remote village of Biddya, located between Salfit and Qalqilya in the north of the West Bank, has established her first restaurant and it is for women only.

