Tharaka Nithi gets rescue centre to tackle FGM

ChildFund Country Director, Alice Anukur (left) commissions the newly constructed Kamarandi Girls Rescue Centre in Tharaka Constituency, Tharaka Nithi County. 

Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The FGM war has received a major boost in Tharaka Nithi County with the establishment of a rescue centre.
  • This facility will accommodate girls either rescued, or run away from any form of violence including FGM, early marriages and sexual abuse.

The war against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and other forms of gender-based violence meted on girls, has received a major boost in Tharaka Nithi County with the establishment of a rescue centre.

