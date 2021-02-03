School girls to benefit from US$11m Covid-19 grant

School girls are among the key beneficiaries of US$11 million Covid-19 grant, Global Partnership for Education (GPE) has awarded Kenya.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a virtual 5th High Level Dialogue (HLD) on Gender in Education, that the grant will among other interventions, be utilised in ensuring protection and safety of all learners, especially girls during school closures.

His speech was read by Cabinet Secretary for Gender and Public Service Prof. Margaret Kobia during the February 2, meeting held by African Union International Centre for Girls’ and Women’s Education in Africa.

In GPE's website, it is indicated that the grant covering 2020-2021 will also support mentorship services for girls, including those with special needs and disability alongside communication on gender-based violence prevention for teachers, parents, and students

Mr Kenyatta, noted the urgency to end cultural practices that hinder girls and women from advancing in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (Stem) education and careers.

Gender balanced society

"We must now take deliberate action to address the patriarchal and socio-cultural factors...that have remained a hindrance to realisation of an equitable and gender balanced society," he said during the meeting held under the theme "Leveraging Arts and Culture to Increase Girls’ and Women’s Participation in Stem Education"

He said with technology, African countries can create an enabling environment where every boy and girl can capitalise on their potential.

The President said progress has been made towards realisation of gender equality, thanks to his government policies including free maternity services, provision of sanitary towels to school girls, re-entry policy for teen mothers and pregnant adolescents as well as adoption of a multi-agency framework for accelerating fight against female genital mutilation (FGM) and child marriage.

He reiterated the importance of educating girls as it results to improved health, reduced maternal mortalities and poverty.

Continuous dialogue

He said the government in collaboration with GPE is systematically removing barriers hindering equality in education, with crucial focus being on retention and transition of the learners.

"Investing in girls and sustaining progress means addressing socio-economic and education barriers that prevent girls from accessing education as a right," he said.

These barriers, he said can be eliminated through continuous dialogue with traditional and religious leaders who are the custodians of cultural practices that hold back the girls.

"We need to ensure girls return to school and have tools and right environment they need to pursue their desired careers," he said.

mobiria@ke.nationmedia.com



