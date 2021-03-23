Local initiatives reduce Lamu FGM cases by over 90 pc

Orma women at a wedding. Cases of FGM have drastically reduced in the community through locally-led initiatives.


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Boni and Orma communities have managed to drastically reduce Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) through locally-led initiatives.
  • Extensive anti-FGM campaigns led by elders and local administrators have gone on in the affected villages, for the last three years, seeing a reduction of the practice by more than 90 per cent.

The Boni and Orma communities in Witu and Hindi divisions in Lamu West, have managed to drastically reduce Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) through locally-led initiatives.

