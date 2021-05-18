Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Kenya’s gender equality allocation stuck at 0.3 per cent

Women weaving baskets at Tutini Village in Makueni County. Gender advocates have raised concerns over State's low funding of women's activities in the country.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Publish What You Fund has tracked gender financing in Kenya for three consecutive financial years since 2018/19.
  • While the total annual budget expands, gender equality allocation is static at 0.3 per cent.
  • Funding for women’s rights work has been reducing, yet the amount of work is huge especially on sexual and reproductive health, women’s participation in agriculture and women with disabilities.

Kenya has spent a mere 0.3 per cent on gender equality in the past three fiscal years.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.