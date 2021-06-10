I didn’t know unprotected sex leads to pregnancy

A mentorship lead takes girls through life skills training at Bar Anding’o Primary School in Kisumu last year. In Kenya, studies show that between 10,000 to 13,000 girls drop out of school each year due to pregnancy.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • In Kenya, studies show that between 10,000 to 13,000 girls drop out of school each year due to pregnancy.
  • Tabby regrets getting pregnant young. Had she known her life would turn out this way, she would not have had unprotected sex with her boda boda boyfriend.

When Tabby had sex at the age of 15, she did not know unprotected sex would lead to pregnancy.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.