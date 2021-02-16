'I am not my diagnosis', declare HIV warriors

Kiambu People Living With HIV (Kipewa) Executive Director Ms Grace Waruguru at the 2020 Beauty Pageant held at Sagret Gardens on Kiambu Road in November, last year. 

Photo credit: Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

By  Anita Chepkoech  &  KANYIRI WAHITO

  • Kiambu People Living with HIV and Aids (Kipewa), a non-governmental organisation that supports people living with the virus, organised a fashion show whose participants did not aim to win any price, but the hearts of the society.
  • Kipewa Executive Director, Ms Grace Waruguru says the event was a symbol of triumph over stigma.
  • The men and women hit the runway with their novice feet and beautiful smiles, telling their journeys of overcoming self and societal stigma, summed up by the day’s theme “I am not my diagnosis”.

The beauty pageant at Sagret Gardens in Kiambu County, was an extraordinary one . The participants did not aim to win any price, but the hearts of the society in accepting that although they live with HIV, they have risen above the diagnosis and chosen fulfilled lives; love, family, responsibilities, respect and career ambitions. It was hosted two days before the World Aids Day, last year.

