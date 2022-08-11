UDA MP breaks one-term jinx in Sigor as Moroto gets 4th term in Kapenguria

Peter Lochakapong has broken Sigor constituency’s one-term jinx after retaining the seat for a second term.

He ran under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and bagged 20,338 votes to beat former MP Philip Rotino (Kenya Union Party), who managed 8,038 and was second. Julius Ariwomoi (Kanu) received 6,452 votes.

Sigor has not re-elected an MP for a second term consecutively, since it was created, although Rotino has been re-elected in three interrupted terms.

The constituency borders Turkana and Elgeyo Marakwet counties and has faced insecurity and landslide challenges.

'People's darling'

In Kapenguria constituency, Samuel Moroto (UDA) retained the seat for the fourth time after bagging 19,448, against Philemon Chenangat’s (Jubilee)13,741. Philemon Lotudo (KUP) received 8,138 votes.

“My development record speaks volumes and that is why I am a darling of the people,” said Mr Moroto upon being declared winner.

The Sigor seat attracted three candidates.

Mr Lochakapong, popularly known as ‘Lochax’, is a former Kapenguria Boys High School principal and chairman of the West Pokot Secondary School Heads Association.

He said he will continue with the projects he initiated in his first term.

“I promise to promote education and peace in the area and unite locals. I [was] a teacher for more than 20 years and I will uplift the education standards in the area. I will ensure that residents stay in peace with our neighbours,” he said.

Mr Lochakapong lauded Sigor residents for reelecting him, promising to improve education by opening up more schools and offering bursaries to needy students.

Pledges

He also promised to improve agriculture by initiating irrigation projects along permanent rivers like Marich, Sigor, Lomut and Kerio to boost food security.

“I will build dykes to tap water that runs off like in the Turkwel. We shall harvest water in collaboration with the county government,” Mr Lochakapong said upon being declared winner.

He also promised to tackle insecurity, urging residents to embrace peace with their neighbours. “No one has ever benefited from insecurity,” he said.