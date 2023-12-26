Tensions high after fresh bandit attacks on West Pokot-Turkana border

Tensions remained high along the West Pokot-Turkana border after a fresh bandit attack left one person dead and an unknown number of animals stolen.

Confirming the incident, Ombolion Chief Joseph Korkimul said tension was building up in the area following Friday's attack at Takaywa village.

He said after the incident, the security team pursued the bandits but the attackers escaped.

Following the attack, locals and area leaders led by Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto have condemned the incident, accusing security agencies of sleeping on the job and waiting for the bandits to kill before showing up.

"I am very disappointed that some leaders have continued to incite locals to fight each other. Some leaders have been contributing to these attacks. We will not allow this to happen to our people, therefore I call upon the security team to play their role without any fear," Moroto said.

West Pokot County Assembly Deputy Speaker Victor Sigwat, who accompanied Moroto, blamed the authorities who manage Google Maps, saying they have continued to identify some parts such as Turkwel, Lorogon Lami Nyeusi and Sarmach as part of Turkana County. However, these villages are in West Pokot County and this misinformation continues to cause mixed reactions and tensions leading to attacks and killings, he said.

"The killings must stop. We need peace to prevail in the region," Sigwat added.

Paul Lolem, a resident of Turkwel, lamented that two days ago, Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomurukai held a meeting in Kainuk, but after leaving the area, bandits from Lorogon moved towards Turkwel where they killed people and stole an unknown number of cattle.

This comes after the North Rift Peace Tournament, which was held in Kapenguria, West Pokot County, last Sunday and was attended by hundreds of people from the Pokot, Marakwet and Turkana communities, three cabinet secretaries, three governors, 10 MPs and other dignitaries.

A bodaboda rider was also killed in Lonyangalem village near Turkwel, on the border of West Pokot and Turkana counties.

West Pokot residents had called on the government to step up security in the volatile Kerio Valley belt ahead of the Christmas festivities. However, killings have continued in the region this Christmas season.

Angry residents are now demanding increased security to ensure they have a peaceful festive season following the spate of killings.

Two weeks ago, seven people, including three locals from West Pokot County, were allegedly killed by the multi-agency security team conducting an operation in the region.

A mob also killed three suspected bandits from Turkana, who were accused of raiding Lochacha village in Turkwel region. In a separate incident, a three-year-old child was killed in the Chesegon area by suspected bandits from Elgeyo Marakwet County.