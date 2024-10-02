Shock of county education boss who doesn’t understand English

A former chief education officer implicated in the Sh296 million bursary heist in West Pokot told an Eldoret Court he did not understand English.

Simon Kachapin Kodomuk is among four former senior county employees facing 27 economic crimes charges in court following investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, (EACC).

The first suspect who had been missing since last week’s arrest of his three colleagues by EACC was nabbed in Eldoret on Tuesday and arraigned before the corruption court relating to the theft of the money meant to support needy students in West Pokot County.

Mr Kodomuk served as chief officer for education alongside his alleged accomplices in the fraud- Ms Mary Ngoriakes- former chief officer- of education, Mr Mathew Arusio- former county director of bursary, and Francis Tikol- former assistant county director of the bursary in former Governor John Lonyangapuo’s government.

His alleged accomplices were charged on Monday last week and remanded pending bail ruling on Tuesday.

Appearing before the court, Mr Kodomuk told the magistrate that he could not understand English and asked that the economic crimes charges against him be read in Swahili.

He did not appear in court last week when his three former colleagues were arraigned for plea-taking, with his lawyer saying he was sick and admitted to a hospital.

During plea taking, Mr Kodumuk who is the first accused shocked the court when he admitted that he was not conversant with the English language, despite serving as chief officer in charge of education in West Pokot County during the period under investigation.

He requested the court to read charges against him in Swahili.

“I don't understand the English in this court, kindly read for me charges in Kiswahili,” he told the court.

On Tuesday, the court ruled on the bond application after the accused denied 27 charges of economic crimes contrary to section 47A of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.

The four former employees were all ordered on Tuesday to deposit in court a Sh63 million bond with an alternative cash bail totaling to Sh14.7million.

The four who appeared before Chief Magistrate Dennis Mikoyan included Simon Kachapin Kodomuk, a former chief officer for education, Mary Cheptur Ngoriakes, former chief officer for education, Mathew Pkanan Arusio, the former county director of bursary and former assistant county director of bursary Francis Pkemoi Tikol.

Taking plea

Before delivering a bond ruling the magistrate directed the four suspects to take a plea fresh following an application by the prosecution that sought to have them take a plea afresh since during the previous plea taking, the first accused person was yet to be arrested.

In his ruling on a bond application by the accused persons, the magistrate directed that the first, second, and fourth accused persons be freed on a bond of Sh20 million each, with one surety of the same amount or a cash bail of Sh4.7 million each.

The second accused person was released on a Sh3 million bond with alternative cash bail of Sh1.25 million.

The magistrate clarified the variation in bond terms saying they were not discriminatory, but considered the circumstances of the alleged offences, money allegedly embezzled and the role played by each accused person.

The court further directed the accused to deposit all their travel documents in court for the period their case will be going on.

“I direct that the suspects deposit their travel documents with my court assistant until the case facing them is heard and determined,” directed Magistrate Mikoyan.

The prosecution has lined up nine witnesses who will testify against them during the trial period. The prosecution told the court that the offenses against the accused were committed between 2017 and 2022.

Among the charges facing them include conspiracy to commit an economic crime, fraudulent acquisition of public property, abuse of office, willful failure to comply with procedures and guidelines relating to the management of public funds, and making false documents.

They were further accused of false accounting for public funds as public officers.

Through their lawyer Kevin Ondago, the accused persons decried the severe bond terms.