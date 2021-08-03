Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

West Pokot

Prime

How 40 reformed cattle rustlers make Sh7.2m a year from boda business

By  Oscar Kakai

Nation Media Group

In the remote trading centre of Chesta in West Pokot County, many motorbikes labelled “Straight” are parked at a stage awaiting passengers while others are already ferrying passengers around the area.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.