We’ll take economic bloc to the next level, say coast governors

Governors in the coastal region have resolved to put aside their political differences and revive the Jumuiya ya Kaunti za Pwani (JKP) economic bloc to speed up economic growth.

The Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Lamu, Taita-Taveta and Tana River county bosses said they intend to use the bloc to attract investments in agribusiness, tourism and blue economy sectors to boost growth and address drought and unemployment.

Governors Andrew Mwadime (Taita-Taveta), Dhado Godhana (Tana River), Abdulswamad Nassir (Mombasa), Issa Timamy (Lamu) and Gideon Mung’aro (Kilifi) belong to different political parties.

The leaders said that, unlike their predecessors, they will put their political differences aside and support each other to develop the region.

In the past, political differences between former governors Salim Mvurya (Kwale) who was the then JKP chairman, and Hassan Joho (Mombasa), the ODM deputy party leader, were cited as impediments to implementing the bloc’s plans.

Natural resources

The new governors want to work together to develop tourism and tap into the region’s marine, mineral and other natural resources to create opportunities for residents.

“Currently, we’re grappling with drought and the coast region is among areas adversely affected. We have to be partners. We want to tap climate-smart initiatives to ensure we’re food-secure as a region,” Mr Godhana said during an interview with the Nation.

“We had small differences, which is normal. The first leaders in JKP had challenges, but eventually, we agreed to work together and support one another. Professionals and political leadership have been trying to bridge the gap that had brought rifts,” he said.

He noted that through the bloc, the counties had managed to synchronise their integrated development plans.

JKP counties have a joint account where they bank all development funds from donors to undertake major projects. “Eventually we will have investment companies to employ our youths. All coast leaders are for it,” he added.

Mr Mung’aro pitched on unity. “We must unite or perish. .. I’ve told my colleagues we have to support one another to develop this region for the benefit of our people. But if you want to leave because of politics, we’ll let you to go,” he said but hastened to add that none of them want to leave JKP.

Go Blue project

Mr Mwadime said economic blocs are crucial to spurring economic growth. “All coastal counties are sisters. You can’t mention Mombasa without Taita Taveta; we’re co-dependent. We will resolve our challenges through JKP,” he said.