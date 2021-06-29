Giraffes at Namunyak Conservancy
Wajir looking to give endangered Somali giraffe more than a home

By  David Muchui

What you need to know:

  • If not targeted for the false belief that its meat increases a man’s libido, climate change and the logging of acacia trees, one of the giraffe’s first dietary choices, are pushing the reticulated giraffe to the brink of extinction.

The continued felling of acacia trees, food for Kenya’s Somali giraffes, by charcoal merchants in Wajir is putting the future of the endangered species at grave risk.

