Somali national fined Sh50,000 for being in Kenya illegally

A Somali national has been fined Sh50,000 or serve five months in prison for being in Kenya illegally.

Abdisalan Said Ali Said was arrested in Abagmadhobe in Diff sub-county, Wajir County on September 13.

The prosecution said Abdisalan did not have any documents to warrant his stay in the country.

He was nabbed after members of the public tipped the police of a suspicious person in the area.

Abdisalan was handed over to the Anti-Terror Police Unit for interrogations.

He revealed that he was a Somali national and hails from Barbar in Doble.

Plea of guilt

Abdisalan said he was looking for a job as a mechanic.

He was charged being in the country unlawfully and was convicted on his own plea of guilt.

The court found that he was a first offender.