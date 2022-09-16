Vihiga to set up ‘farmer field schools’ to tackle food insecurity

Vihiga County has announced plans to set up "farmer field schools" as part of efforts to boost food security as the cost of essential commodities rise.

The devolved unit will implement the plan under the farm input facilitation fund, officials say in the Medium Term 2022 County Fiscal Strategy Paper prepared by the Finance department,

The private sector will be co-opted to promote the production and value addition of industrial crops such as tea, African leafy vegetables, bananas, pawpaw, avocados and macadamia.

Governor Wilber Ottichilo’s administration will get thousands of farmers to plant the crops alongside schools.

“The intervention shall be pursued through establishment of farmer field schools, operationalise farm input facilitation fund, collaborating with the private sector in promoting production and value addition of industrial crops,” the strategy paper says.

Under the plan, assorted African indigenous vegetable seeds and organic fertiliser will be procured for distribution to 3,000 farmers.

Some 20,000 pawpaw seedlings and a similar number of avocado seedlings will be procured for planting in schools across the county.

“Pesticides for disease control will be procured and a fruit tree nursery established in the county,” says the plan posted on the county assembly website.

Blue economy

Besides the cultivation of food crops, the devolved unit says it also intends to promote fish production and productivity under the blue economy initiative.

Vihiga says promoting fish production and productivity will help increase the quantity, quality and value of fish and fish products.

This, officials say, will lead to increased earnings for producers.

Dr Ottichilo has assured residents that in the medium term, his administration will prioritise the completion of a fingerlings hatchery in the county to enhance production at the Mwitoko Aquaculture and Training Centre in Emuhaya.

Livestock farmers will also be included in a plan to increase milk and beef production. “We will continue promoting investments in improved animal breeding, enhancing farmers’ knowledge and skills, support livestock feed formulation and provision of improved animal breeding stock,” the strategy paper says.

Improved poultry will be provided to farmers’ groups, as well as centrifuges, beehives and harvesting kits.

During his first term, Governor Ottichilo distributed 5,300 improved kienyeji chicks worth Sh4.2 million to 1,200 farmers.

Another 847 farmers received heifers of Ayrshire and Friesian cross-breeds worth Sh3.7 million.

Dr Ottichilo said at the time that this was intended to produce eggs for sale and address a glaring milk production deficit.