Vihiga to make growing fruit trees on river banks mandatory

Vihiga farmers whose farms touch rivers will soon be required to grow fruit trees along the banks in an effort to save wetlands from drying up.

The county government says it is working on legislation that will direct such farmers to grow fruit trees within 30 metres of riverbeds.

Governor Wilber Ottichilo said the bylaw being drafted by the department of water and environment aims to improve fruit production in a land-scarce region.

He also said county will make it illegal for land owners to plant eucalyptus trees on river banks so as to protect water bodies.

No eucalyptus trees will be allowed within a 300-metre radius of river banks, in efforts to save rivers and wetlands from drying up.

On fruit farming, Dr Ottichilo noted that the law will allow farmers to plant fruit trees such as mangoes and avocados so as not to waste the sections of farms that abut rivers.

The fruits, he said, would be harvested for sale or domestic consumption.

The county boss said the proposed legislation will enforce the planting of bamboo trees along river banks in the place of the eucalyptus.

Discourage planting of Eucalyptus

He said eucalyptus trees absorb too much water, leading to low water levels in rivers.

Over the years, bamboo trees have been seen as good in water conservation and cleaning up rivers by removing impurities.

Dr Ottichilo said tilling land up to river banks leads to too much siltation, putting impurities into river water.

"We encourage planting bamboo because it protects our water sources and purifies the water. We are coming up with a law that will make it unlawful to plant eucalyptus close to the river because they absorb too much water," Dr Ottichilo said.

And added: "Water levels in our rivers have really reduced. As your government, we want this law in place because as much as eucalyptus trees are good, they are not useful when planted near rivers or water catchment areas."

The governor explained that the move is intended to boost water conservation measures and protect rivers.

He told landowners that they also stand to gain by planting fruit trees within 30 metres of rivers as the fruits can be harvested for sale.