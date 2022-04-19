Second Vihiga youth arts festival planned for this week

The second edition of the Vihiga County Youth Extravaganza will be held at the Kidundu Meeting House in Mbale from Wednesday to Friday, with a gala concert as its planned climax.

The event is funded by the Vihiga government through the department of gender, culture and youth affairs.

Chief Officer Philip Gavuna said they had mobilised participating teams to attend the event.

Mr Gavuba said the festival provides an opportunity for young people to explore music, drama, dance, film, art and fashion. It also leverages these talents to advocate national cohesion as political activity intensifies ahead of August 9 General Election.

The festival promotes artistic expression for national cohesion and sustainable development as participants show off their raw talent and novel ideas, he said.

This not only gives visual and performing artistes a platform to showcase their work but also provides a marketing venue for products created by young people in Vihiga County.

Promote teamwork

“Consequently, this shall promote teamwork and unity and play a pivotal role in the celebration of our cultural heritage as the youth participate in activities key in supporting livelihoods and the empowerment of their immediate communities,” he added.

Mr Gavuna said all artistes who participated in auditions held between March 28 and April 1 were reimbursed their transport costs as a way of encouraging them to attend the event.

Rewards for winners in the extravaganza have also been enhanced and include audio and video recording deals for winners, in addition to cash tokens and trophies.

Improved quality

Ngashira Otanga, the chairman of the youth extravaganza committee, noted that the quality of presentations had greatly improved, with more entries registered for this year’s edition. Only performers aged 18-35 are eligible to participate.

Mr Otanga acknowledged the support of the Vihiga Drama Welfare Association, through its Centre for Performing Arts, led by the patron Dr Ruth Agesa. He urged more organisations and institutions to come on board and support the development of the arts at the grassroots.