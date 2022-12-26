Opposition side is dry, Mudavadi tells Raila allies in Western region

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has extended an olive branch to politicians allied to Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition in his Western region to embrace President William Ruto’s administration.

Mr Mudavadi said the region will reap maximum benefits from the government if all leaders from western supported President Ruto in his bid to rebuild the economy and unite the country.

Mr Mudavadi is keen on rallying the vote rich region that has traditionally voted for ODM leader Raila Odinga to Dr Ruto's side.

He said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government has since received Cotu boss Mr Francis Atwoli into its camp and urged other opposition leaders who are still working with Mr Odinga to shift to their side.

During the August 9 General Election, majority voters voted in favour of Mr Odinga's camp and gave President William Ruto only 630,000 votes despite calls to abandon the ODM boss.

Mr Mudavadi said there is need for the region to unite behind him and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula so as to gain from the community's strength.

Speaking during the 43rd Maragoli Cultural Festival at Municipal Grounds in Mbale, Vihiga County, Mr Mudavadi said the leaders of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government do not habour bitterness over sentiments made by Opposition leaders during the 2022 campaigns.

He said Mr Atwoli has seen it fit to work with the government despite the bitter statements he used to make during campaigns.

"We don't hold grudges and we are ready to hold each others’ hands. We don't want to leave anyone behind," said Mr Mudavadi.

He added: "Atwoli is now with us. There is no time left and our door is open. Let's forget the past as we move forward."

He said the region that has for many years felt abandoned by the State has started realising goodies from the government.

He added that major appointments for plum positions in the cabinet, security and tourism sector are being realised following the decision by him and Mr Wetang'ula to work with President Ruto.

Mr Mudavadi said he has worked with Mr Odinga for many years and described the opposition side as "dry", and urged the region to focus on the area where there is rain.

"I am reaching out to our leaders in opposition because we have only one government and politics is now behind us," he said.

He said the region stands to earn more development in the infrastructure, health and other sectors if it gets united.

He said the decision he and Mr Wetang'ula made to work with Dr Ruto was intended to establish a new political establishment after 20 years of being in opposition.

"Wetang'ula and I joined President Ruto and created an establishment. This new establishment is the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government," said Mr Mudavadi.

Kimilili MP Mr Didmus Barasa, while speaking at the same forum, said there is a need for the region to rally behind Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang'ula.

He said all the leaders, save for a few, were behind the two leaders adding that this will realise the much needed development.

"We told the Luhyas that we (Kenya Kwanza Alliance) will form the government. Many believed and voted for us and we are now in government," said Mr Barasa.

And added: “Mudavadi and Wetang'ula gave us direction. A few of us have gone astray as they still think Raila will be president. We must stand with Mudavadi and Wetang'ula."

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo (ODM) said they have agreed that their camp was defeated at the ballot.

He assured that all the leaders in the county are now journeying with Mr Mudavadi. "We were defeated and we will work together."