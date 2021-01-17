Nyang'ori student in police custody for killing watchman

A Form Three student of Nyang'ori Boys’ High School in Vihiga County is being held at Gambogi Police Station for violently attacking a watchman who later died.

The incident on Saturday night was the third in a week, of students attacking their caretakers in schools in the Nyanza region.

It emerged Sunday that the student earlier approached the principal in his office asking to be prayed for.

The school’s board chair, Dr Hudson Aluvance, said that when the principal asked more questions, the learner informed him that he was feeling unwell.

Dr Aluvance said the principal later called the guiding and counselling teacher after concluding that the student was likely disturbed.

After some time, it was decided that a counselling session would take place the next day as it was getting dark.

"After evening studies, Christian Union members usually hold brief prayer sessions before going to bed. The boy joined them," Dr Aluvance said.

Matters worsen

After the prayers, however, the boarding master was called and told that the boy was talking to himself.

The security guards went to the scene when he turned violent, the goal being to contain him.

"When he saw the guards, he took a wooden bar and hit one of them on the head. It broke into two pieces," said Dr Aluvance.

"The boy then picked up one of the pieces and started stabbing the guard, who was lying on the ground unconscious."

Police from Gambogi were then called. They picked up the boy while the watchman was rushed to Star Hospital in Kisumu County.

He was later transferred to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

School calm

While assuring calm at the school, Dr Aluvance said the boy does not have any record of indiscipline.

He said education officials are investigating the matter and will issue a comprehensive statement.

"The students and teachers are calm. It is an isolated incident ... there is no unrest of any nature in the school," he said.

Later, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the 18-year-old student will be charged with murder.

"The student became unruly and attacked other students using a metal rod, when the guard identified as Willy Mukonambi intervened," the DCI wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

"The student turned on the guard and hit him on the head repeatedly, using the rod. He was rescued by his colleagues who, together with the school nurse, rushed him to hospital in critical condition."

Last week, a student at Kisii High School attacked and injured two of his teachers after he was questioned on being late for assembly.

At Mokwerero Day High School in Nyamira County, a learner attacked the deputy principal over a grudge.

Police are investigating both incidents.

