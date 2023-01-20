Kigame: I will set up a music academy in Vihiga

Veteran musician-turned-politician Mr Reuben Kigame has said he plans to set up a music academy in his home county of Vihiga to nurture young talents.



But before this is done, the popular guitarist and musician is calling on the county administration to first establish a talent centre that will pave the way for the entry of the music academy.



Mr Kigame says he wants to nurture home-grown talent that can grow to international status.



He laments that he has been nurturing talents outside his home turf, a culture he feels is disfranchising his ancestral home as his is largely benefiting others in Eldoret, where he is resident, and Nairobi.



"I largely stay in Eldoret where I started a music academy that is nurturing talents of people up to international status," said Mr Kigame.



"Why is the academy not in my home county of Vihiga?" he posed adding that he has on several occasions asked the local administration to start the talent centre that will now open doors for the academy he is longing to establish.



"I am doing a lot of things in Eldoret and Nairobi. I now want to do the same in my ancestral county, too," he said.



He mainly writes and produces sacred songs and plays a guitar, and has done this for long without losing his fans.