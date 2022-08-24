Governor Ottichilo hits the road running after winning second term

Fresh from the hotly contested General Election, Vihiga Governor-elect Wilber Ottichilo has announced a development plan he says will be responsive to the needs of locals.

Through the Finance department, the Vihiga County government says it has started preparing the 2023/24 Annual Development Plan that it notes will guide budgeting and planning.

The plan, a legal requirement, is expected to spell out strategic priorities for the medium term, describe how the county government is responding to changes in the financial and economic environment and programmes to be delivered.

Also to be spelt out is the description of significant capital development to be initiated by the administration.

To ensure that residents participate in the process, Finance CEC Alfred Indeche said the devolved unit is seeking their views on their development needs and priorities, which will be included in the planning and budgeting.

But they have been advised to ensure their proposals for development projects are in line with Kenya’s Vision 2030, and the fourth Medium Term Plan.

County development plan

Mr Indeche also asked residents to consider the contents of the County Integrated Development Plan 2018-2022, departmental plans and process reports when making their proposals.

He said: "The county government of Vihiga is in the process of preparing the County Annual Development Plan 2023-24. This is in line with Section 126(1) of the Public Finance Management Act, 2012."

This, he said, will guide the county budgeting and planning framework for the 2023-24 financial year.

In his 2022 campaign manifesto, Dr Ottichilo proposed to undertake a number of projects that he summarised under 10-point development priorities.

Among them is the construction of an agricultural training centre, water dams and pans to boost irrigation and a model market. He also wants to complete Kidundu Stadium.

"While we have recorded notable progress in delivery of our 2017-2022 manifesto, it is important to note that we have also encountered some challenges during the implementation period which we have to address in order to optimise the benefits of devolution," said Dr Ottichilo when he launched the 2022 manifesto in the run-up to the August 9 polls.