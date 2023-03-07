Gold miners face Sh5m fines for lack of licences

Hundreds of unlicensed artisanal miners in the county are staring at hefty fines of up to Sh5 million or jail terms as the environment watchdog seeks to regulate the lucrative gold mining sector.

The move by the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) could also lead to the closure of a number of mining sites in the county over environmental degradation concerns.

County Nema Director Hesbon Monda said those involved in the business must seek licences from the authority before starting or continuing operations.

The county falls within the Lihranda Corridor in western Kenya which is believed to harbour large deposits of the precious metal valued at over Sh164 billion.

Shanta Gold Limited, an international firm, was awarded seven prospecting licenses by the Ministry of Mining and Petroleum to assess the corridor’s viability.

But it is the increased activities by the artisanal miners that are causing concern over the destruction of the environment.

Nema has come up with regulations that will govern gold mining in the region and warned of stern action against unlicensed operators. Yesterday, Mr Monda directed all artisanal miners to seek licences. He warned that those found violating the regulations risk being slapped with fines ranging between Sh2 million and Sh5 million or a jail term.

“Gold mining is now becoming a problem, though lucrative. Through its mining, one can cause harm to the environment,” said Mr Monda.

He went on: “No one is allowed to take part in gold mining without a licence from Nema. Those operating without licences will be arrested and the mines closed. A few people have sought Nema licences and we have licensed them.”

Mr Monda added that the miners must operate in designated places away from water sources and residential areas.

The official explained that fines and jail terms will depend on the impact on the environment through illegal mining activities.

“I want to educate the people to observe the law and set regulations. Nema is not an enemy of the people. If they visit our offices, we will guide them on how to undertake their projects and at the same time take care of the environment for posterity,” he said.

In October 2019, the county security committee imposed an indefinite ban on gold mining activities, a move that irked local leaders who claimed it had disfranchised the youth who depend on the venture for their livelihood.

At the time, the security committee said the ban was necessitated by insecurity and a lack of safety measures. It wanted to use the ban to enable the artisans to undertake corrective measures.