Why Kapreng villagers refuse to bury headless body of woman killed by lover

In the quiet village of Kapreng in Kaptebee ward, residents of Turbo sub-county are gathered in small groups, talking in hushed tones.

They are still coming to terms with the events of Monday night this week when a man allegedly beheaded his lover — another man's wife — in a murder that has left the Uasin Gishu County village in shock.

The headless body of the victim, a 32-year-old woman, was found dumped on the banks of a stream and the suspect, who had gone missing, has since been arrested by police.

And now residents of the village have vowed not to bury the woman’s body until her missing head is recovered.

"It is taboo in our Kalenjin community to bury a body without the head. We will not bury her until the police recover the missing head," retired chief Benjamin Maiyo told Nation.Africa on Thursday.

Sheila Jepkemoi Kirwa was allegedly murdered by her lover after they got into an argument during a drinking spree.

A past photograph of the late Sheila Jepkemboi Kirwa, John Kirwa's wife shared from the family album. She was allegedly beheaded by her side lover on Monday night. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Confrontation

Villagers say there was a confrontation between the two.

"I heard a bitter exchange between the woman and her killer. When I got close to where they were, the suspect threatened to stab me and ordered me to mind my own business," said Mr William Kiptoo.

After the noise died down, he called his neighbour and together, they went to the scene of the altercation and found the woman's body.

The suspect had fled, he said.

The two alerted other neighbours who raised the alarm before officers from the nearby Kipkaren Police Station arrived and took the body to the Kipkaren Hospital mortuary.

Deceased's husband

Mr John Kirwa, 38, Jepkemoi's husband, said he knew his wife's killer because the man had threatened to kill him before. Kirwa said the man threatened him after he questioned him about the affair and warned him to stay away from his wife.

"The suspect had threatened to kill me on several occasions when I tried to warn him against having a relationship with my wife. I even reported the death threats to the Turbo police station, but nothing was done," the widower lamented.

Mourners at the home of John Kirwa, whose wife was allegedly beheaded by her side lover on Monday night in Kapreng village, Turbo, Uasin Gishu County. Villagers have vowed not to bury the woman’s body until her missing head is recovered. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

He regretted that if the police had taken his complaints seriously, his wife would not have been killed.

The suspect, Mr Eliud Kipchoge, is well known in the village and is in police custody.

Local residents described said he was released from prison just five months ago after serving seven years for setting fire to his mother's home.

Residents are now calling on police to help them recover the woman's head.

"Burying a headless body will bring bad omen to our community. The police must help us get the head of the deceased because they already have the killer in custody," said Mr Kepha Kemboi, a relative of the deceased.

Two arrested

Turbo sub-county police boss Edward Masibo confirmed the arrest of two men in connection with the incident. They are the alleged killer and a boda boda rider who helped him flee the scene.

Mr Masibo said police also found a knife and bloodstained clothes at a rented house where the suspect was living.

Mr Masibo said the suspects were being questioned by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and expressed hope that they would assist in the search for the missing head.