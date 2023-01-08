Three more arrested in connection with gay activist Edwin Chiloba murder

Gay activist Edwin Chiloba. Three more people have have been arrested in connection with his murder.

Three more people have have been arrested in connection with the killing of gay activist Edwin Chiloba.

They trio are a cousin to the main suspect, a friend and a taxi driver and are believed to have aided in the disposal of the body.

Uasin Gishu DCI offoicer Peter Kimulwa confirmed the arrests saying they suspects are helping with investigations.

Mr Kimulwa said a vehicle used to dispose the body has been impounded.

More follows::::

