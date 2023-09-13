School cook jailed for 30 years for defiling five-year-old minor in classroom

A 20-year-old school cook has been sentenced to 30 years in jail after pleading guilty to defiling a five-year-old PP2 minor.

Eliakim Kemboi alias Elias, who is visually impaired, surprised an Eldoret court on Wednesday when he confessed to defiling the minor in a classroom at her school where the accused worked as a cook along with the victim's mother.

While pleading guilty, the accused claimed that he had already removed the minor's underpants when her mother found him at the scene.

However, he claimed that he had not yet performed the act when the minor's mother arrived at the scene.

A medical examination report from Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) submitted to the court indicated that the minor had been defiled.

According to the charge sheet, the accused defiled the minor in a classroom at a private school in Uasin Gishu County on August 29.

He was also charged with an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with a minor contrary to the Sexual Offences Act of 2006.

The minor's statement to the court confirmed that she had been defiled by the accused, who was well known to her.

In his confession, the accused claimed that although he had removed the minor's underwear, he had not done anything to the complainant.

"I had removed her underwear and when her mother came screaming, I left the classroom after she refused to listen to me so that we could talk about the matter," the accused told the court in his statement.

The accused was later arrested by police officers in Eldoret town where he had fled after the incident was reported at a local police station.

In her ruling, Eldoret Chief Magistrate Caroline Wattimah observed that even though the accused claimed that he had not defiled the minor when her mother came, his act of stripping the minor of her underwear was a clear indication that he had a wrong motive.

The court observed that the accused was well known to the complainant and had committed a heinous act on a minor whom he was supposed to protect.

"Your actions and your plea have confirmed that you are not a good person and more so to the minor who knew you. This court has sentenced you to 30 years imprisonment," the judge ruled.