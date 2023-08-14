Ruto, Gachagua pitch tent in Eldoret ahead of Devolution conference

President William Ruto had a busy day on Monday, August 14, working from State Lodge Eldoret where he held several meetings, including a session with regional commissioners, ahead of the devolution conference which officially begins on Wednesday.

The President, who has pitched camp in his home county since the weekend, alongside his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, warned officers abetting crime in their areas of jurisdiction that they will be held responsible.

President Ruto added that he will not allow administration officers in his government to engage in politics, urging them to focus on serving Kenyans equally.

“You must serve all Kenyans equally; that service does not include politics,” he stated.

Mr Gachagua asked the administration officers to adhere to their professional code of conduct.

The State Lodge meeting focused on the country’s security status, education and the fight against drugs and substance abuse.

Several Cabinet secretaries and other top government officials have also arrived in Eldoret, where they have had various engagements. They include Investments, Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, his Interior and National Administration counterpart Kithure Kindiki and Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.

Mr Gachagua spent the weekend in Nandi County where he attended a funds drive at a local primary school on Saturday and graced the 41st graduation ceremony of the University of Eastern African Baraton on Sunday. The DP also held a closed-door meeting with the Talai community elders on the same day, where he promised that the government will address the historical injustices it suffered.

Among others, he promised to ensure that members of the Talai community land State appointments.

At the Baraton graduation ceremony, the DP dismissed claims that university education will become a preserve for the rich under the new funding formula for university education. He said the new formula is meant to ensure all students who qualify for government scholarships proceed with their studies uninterrupted.

The President and the DP are expected to spend the next few days in the Rift Valley region, even after the devolution conference ends.

The Head of State will preside over the official opening ceremony of the event on Wednesday while his deputy will grace the closing session on Friday. Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga is scheduled to address the conference on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the President spent some time at his Koilel farm in Uasin Gishu. State House spokesman Hussein Mohammed, in a tweet with a picture of the President at a maize farm, said maize farmers across the country are anticipating a bumper harvest.

“This success can be attributed to the unparalleled dedication of the country’s farmers and the government’s intervention through the fertilizer subsidy program—a commitment that President Ruto both promised and fulfilled,” he stated.