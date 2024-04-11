Police officer who was on leave dies in tragic road crash

A road crash along the Eldoret-Webuye highway on Thursday morning claimed the life of a police officer who was on his annual leave.

The accident happened at the Spring Park area between Mwamba Market and Turbo Township.

The officer, who was riding a motorcycle towards Turbo, died on the spot after being hit from behind by a transit goods truck.

The deceased officer was attached to Fort Tena Police Station in Kericho County.

The two motorcycles that were involved in the crash with a transit goods truck lie at the scene along the Eldoret-Webuye highway in Turbo Township. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Confirming the accident, Lugari Sub County Police Commander Bernard Ngungu said a boda boda rider and two female passengers, who were traveling in the truck, were critically injured in the accident.

“Unfortunately, we have lost one of our officers who was on his annual leave around the Lugari area," said Mr Ngungu.

The officer's body was moved to Kimbilio Hospice Hospital Mortuary in Turbo, while the survivors were taken to Turbo sub-County Hospital for treatment.

Police said the cause of the accident is yet to be established, although the truck might have developed brake failure before veering off the road, hitting the riders before landing into a ditch along the road.

A motorcycle headlight and a shoe at the scene of the crash along the Eldoret-Webuye highway in Turbo Township. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Halima Abdi, a pillion passenger who survived the accident said she could not recall what happened.

“The only thing I recall is hearing a bang on our motorcycle which was hit from behind before I found myself in the ditch. Thank God I escaped unhurt, but the boda boda rider who was taking me to Turbo sustained a serious fracture on his right arm,” she said.

The wreckage of the two motorcycles and the truck were taken to Turbo Police Station, as investigations into the accident.