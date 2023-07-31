Uasin Gishu County government refunds parents Sh68m in Finland studies scandal

Uasin Gishu County government has refunded over Sh68 million to hundreds of parents who have opted out of the scandal-hit Finland and Canada academic airlift programme even as it seeks to recover millions from parents whose children were given money to study overseas.

The devolved unit, through its Uasin Gishu Overseas Education Programme, has reimbursed Sh68,149,290.00 to 121 parents who have pulled out of the deal after it was rocked by a scandal that resulted in the students being threatened with deportation after they failed to pay fees.

Local leaders, among them Governor Jonathan Bii and former governor and now senator Jackson Mandago, met on Saturday to establish ways of resolving the crisis even as frustrated parents threatened to disrupt the 10th devolution conference to be hosted by county next month unless they are repaid their money.

According to the report by the leaders, the Uasin Gishu Overseas Education Trust that managed the airlift programme owes parents over Sh142 million after they paid fees but their children were not placed in any university.

Yet to be settled

“These are students whose payments have been received and yet to be remitted to the university. Others are students have applied for visas but whose accommodation and flights costs are yet to be settled,” said Deputy Governor John Barorot in a statement that he read on behalf of the leaders.

They revealed that 322 parents whose children are studying in Finland and Canada owe the Trust over Sh96 million.

“The money was paid to students who were already admitted to universities in the two countries to avoid deportation and sustain the programme but we are determined to recover the money from parents through all means,” said Senator Mandago.

The leaders disclosed that some Sh20,968,800.00 have been overpaid to universities in Finland.

The leaders are to set hold meeting with the parents on how to chart way forward on how to resolve the controversy.

“We request all parents to settle their arrears as soon as possible to enable refunds to students who have not be placed and are not willing to proceed with the programme,” they said.

They disclosed plans by the Trust to institute recovery of funds from parents who were loaned money as well as recovery of overpayments to universities.

Mr Bii had earlier disclosed that the Sh33 million paid by parents through the Trust account cannot be accounted for.

“We are not able to refund the money demanded by parents regarding the Canada and Finland study programme because the Trust account has only Sh1.8 million. A whopping Sh33 million cannot be accounted for,” he said.

Mr Barorot said they are engaging the universities for possible refund of the money.

“We are not in a position to refund the money now but we have a database for parents who paid fees for the overseas study program,” said Mr Barorot.

Airlift scandal

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is probing the alleged loss of over Sh38 million in the Finnish airlift scandal.

“We cannot tell how long will the investigation process will take ... but parents need to be patient. We have recovered key documents that will hasten the process of establishing how the money was lost,” said Mr Eric Ngumbi, the head of corporate affairs and communications at the EACC.

EACC sleuths raided the homes of the three signatories of the Uasin Gishu Overseas Education Trust two weeks ago and seized the documents in a probe into the loss of funds meant to airlift 202 students to three Finnish Universities.