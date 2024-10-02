Low turnout mars SHA launch in Ruto’s backyard

Low turnout was witnessed in Eldoret City in Uasin Gishu County during the launch of the Social Health Authority (SHA) presided over by Health Cabinet Secretary Dr Deborah Barasa.

The launch was held at Central Primary School sports ground.

“I am yet to understand this scheme, just wondering what prompted the government to replace NHIF with SHIF,” said Tom Murgor, a resident of Eldoret town.

Mr Murgor said the majority of Kenyans are yet to comprehend why the government is very fast in implementing the scheme before Kenyans embrace it.

While presiding over the launch, Dr Barasa said through SHIF, Kenya is set to make a major advancement in achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Dr Barasa said the transition to SHA is one of the major pillars that the government desired to achieve through UHC to ensure all Kenyans are covered regardless of their status in society.

“For a long time quality health services have been a preserve of rich people, but President William Ruto has proposed to see all Kenyans access quality universal health care through this scheme,” said Dr Barasa.

She said that the scheme will foster a primary healthcare network throughout the country.

The CS insisted that all medical services at all dispensaries and health centers will be free through the new medical scheme.

She further said through the scheme accident victims will be treated free in all hospitals across the country.

The scheme will also provide free medical services to Kenyans suffering from chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes and other health complications.

“As the government we are encouraging all Kenyans to register for this scheme to get free medical services,” said Dr Barasa.

She challenged Kenyans to help the government in meeting the targeted target in the registration.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii urged residents to register in big numbers promising that the services are going to be better compared to NHIF.

“NHIF served us better during its time, but now the time has come to shift to SHA to be in tandem with our president's vision of achieving universal health care for all Kenyans,” said Mr Bii

The government has said the comprehensive benefits package for the SHA has been finalised, though current government funding covers only 4% of the total estimated costs.