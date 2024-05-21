High Court suspends the appointment of Moi Teaching Hospital CEO

The High Court has temporarily suspended the appointment of Dr Phillip KIptanui Kirwa as the Chief Executive Officer of the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Dr Magare Gikenyi said in a petition that the appointment of Dr Kirwa as the CEO of the facility was done in total disregard of procedural, statutory and the constitutional requirement.

“That a conservatory order is hereby issued, against the respondents, suspending the press release, gazette notice or any other authority documents dated 17th May, 2024 or other date purporting to appoint Dr Phillip Kiptanui Kirwa, the 4th respondent, as the 1st respondent’s CEO, pending the hearing and determination of this application,” Justice Samuel Mohochi said.