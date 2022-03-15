Turkana herders find help in Ethiopia as drought persists

A Turkana family feeds on wild fruits due to the biting hunger.

By  Sammy Lutta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A prolonged drought in Turkana County is worsening by the day, with residents now forced to cover much longer distances in search of food, water and pasture for their weakening livestock.

