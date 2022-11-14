Kenya, Uganda revive push for a well-coordinated disarmament on border

Leaders from pastoral communities in Kenya and neighbouring Uganda have revived calls for a well-coordinated disarmament programme to guarantee borderland residents of their security following a resurgence of armed conflict.

They said there is renewed violence despite a peace pact between Turkana pastoralists from Kenya and the Matheniko of Uganda sealed on December 19, 1973 in Lokiriama.

For years, the two communities witnessed incessant cross-border bandit attacks that resulted in loss of lives and cattle theft and derailed development in the region. They buried weapons, including guns, spears, arrows and traditional razor blades and knives, as a sign that they had ended animosity.

In a peace meeting held on Saturday in Kobebe, Uganda, and attended by government representatives and heads of security agencies from the two countries, the communities promised to support an operation to mop up illicit firearms, which will be spearheaded by the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF).

Flee disarmament

This follows reports from Uganda authorities that armed Turkana pastoralists who cross over during droughts always flee whenever they hear about planned disarmament.

"Turkana pastoralists who had been crossing into Uganda for pasture and water since the peace pact was sealed in 1973 have been returning to Kenya, dodging the disarmament programme,” said Brig Joseph Balikuddembe, the UPDF 3rd Division Commander.

“We are happy leaders from respective pastoral communities and have agreed to support security agencies’ efforts to disarm anyone found in possession of an illicit firearm."

Brig Balikuddembe warned pastoralists in the Karamoja region of northern Uganda, who included more than 10,000 from the Turkana community, that they should decide to be either criminals or pastoralists, adding that kraal leaders who conspire with armed criminals will also be arrested.

Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai thanked Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni's government for agreeing to allow pastoralists from Kenya to enter Uganda with their livestock.

Illegal arms not accepted

He said through local administration structures, no Turkana pastoralist seeking pasture or water will cross the border while armed, urging them to respect the directive.

“Illegal firearms are not accepted in Uganda because they catalyse insecurity. Authorities have [pledged] that lives and [livestock] will be protected and therefore there is no need of arming yourselves,” Mr Lomorukai told Turkana pastoralists at the Kobebe dam.

“Let's all respect signed peace pacts and embrace peaceful coexistence, especially now that we are experiencing the worst drought ever."

Turkana pastoralists have no option other than maintaining good neighbourliness with their Ugandan counterparts who have given them an opportunity to salvage thousands of livestock that would have died as a result of drought, said Turkana County Commissioner Jacob Ouma, who was with County Police Commander Samwel Ndanyi.

Joint defence committee

It was established that Kenya and Uganda had formed a joint defence committee to address cross-border security challenges by pacifying the borderlands by seizing illegal guns and ammunition and arresting suspected criminals.

The Kenyan and Ugandan governments committed to tackle insecurity on the border after Kenya's retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Museveni met in Moroto in the Karamoja region of Uganda in September 2019 to witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding on peace and development between the two countries.

The Kenya-Uganda Cross Border Programme, a joint initiative with support from the United Nations country teams and managed by the UNDP, aims to provide opportunities for better cooperation, close coordination and peaceful coexistence.

Committed Sh750million

The Kenya government committed to invest Sh750 million to set up mega dams in West Pokot, Turkana and Marsabit counties in order to address water scarcity on Kenya’s borders with Uganda and Ethiopia.