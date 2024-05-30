Western Tourism Circuit’s low numbers worry stakeholders

There is concern over declining tourism and under-utilisation of attraction sites in the Western region.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has reported a low turnout of visitors to its facilities in the Western Tourism Circuit, despite the huge potential.

This has forced stakeholders in the sector to plan for a regional tourism expo in Kitale in August, through which they hope to jump-start the sector.

KWS Western Regional Director Bakari Chongwa said the region’s potential is still untapped.

Speaking to Nation.africa, Mr Chongwa observed the need for stakeholders to focus on innovative strategies to market the region.

He said Western region counties are home to fascinating tourist sites that if well packaged, can be a game changer in the tourism sector.

“We have very great attractions including the unique white elephants in Mt Elgon National Park, the rare Sitatunga antelopes at Saiwa Swamp National Park and Kakamega Forest’s unique birds,” noted Mr Chongwa.

He said key stakeholders in the sector like hoteliers and travel agencies have a huge role to play in the marketing region.

Trans Nzoia Tourism Association chairperson Naomi Karani noted that the August expo will be a platform to identify the region's potential and challenges that have caused a disconnect between players in the sector.

Ms Karani said part of the concern is the declining investment in the sector.

She revealed that the stakeholders are working with the Lake Region Counties Tourism Association and Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) to identify key exhibitors who will showcase and package tourism for marketing.

KNCCI Trans Nzoia County chairman Titus Killong’ said the expo will be a milestone to improve the region’s tourism sector both locally and internationally.

“We want to use the expo to also package Trans-Nzoia as an agricultural hub. This is part of our strategy to maximise specific attractions in our region,” he added.