Meet nursing student who wowed TikTok dancing for recovering children

When student nurse Lukresia Robai decided to post a video showing her dancing for a paediatric patient at Kitale County Hospital on her TikTok page on Sunday, it was out of routine, because dancing is what she does to warm up hearts.

In fact, the bulk of her TikTok posts are videos of her dancing to random people, mostly those on the streets, including street children.

Cheering up others comes easily for the second-year student at the Kitale campus of Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), and it warms up her heart too.

In this particular video, she had been motivated by the young boy, who had responded positively to her dance moves when she administered drugs in the paediatric ward.

“I was just attracted to the boy because he was jovial. I have a way I engage with the young patients, like making some dancing steps to lighten them up. I did the video when I realised the boy was cheerful,” Ms Robai told Nation.Africa.

Viral video

The video immediately went viral after it was shared widely by staff at the hospital, catching the attention of Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya.

It turned out that Ms Robai is an orphan who has encountered challenges in her journey of life that are masked by her cheerful personality.

Governor George Natembeya meeting pediatric student nurse Elizabeth Robai Lukresia, a second year student at Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) after her video entertaining a recuperating child at Kitale Level IV hospital Ward 8 went viral. The governor pledged to offset her tuition fees for the remaining period of her studies, an internship and a job as a pediatric nurse once she completes her studies. Photo credit: Gerald Bwisa | Nation Media Group

Governor Natembeya invited Ms Robai to his office on Tuesday and commended her for her services. He informed her that she had secured herself a job that she will get when she graduates from her paediatric nursing programme.

“This is the kind of attitude we would like to see. I have heard her life story and she has gone through serious challenges that you can’t [connect to] the person who was happily dancing,” Mr Natembeya said in his office when he met the student.

He added: “What she did will be her breakthrough. Once she finishes her education, she will be employed as a nurse in one of the health facilities in this county. I have heard her story and it is so inspiring.”

The last-born in a family of three children, Ms Robai attended Kinyago Secondary School in Nairobi County. Her mother died when she was in Form Three in 2018 and she is supported by her brothers.

“I joined KMTC in March 2021 and my studies are paid for through a scholarship programme. Life has not been easy for me, but I thank God that my two brothers have been supportive,” she said.

Passionate dancer

She said she has always been passionate about dancing, and that she finds it easy to dance for street children just to lighten them up because they go through many challenges.

“I call the mission the Transformation Dance Ministry, which I have transferred to the hospital and I will also extend it to the orphanages. I am a born-again Christian who believes in showcasing our talents to benefit others,” she said.

Medical staff at the hospital commended her for her dancing passion, which can be critical in the psychological healing of patients who would otherwise take longer to heal in certain environments.

“Nursing care is not only medication but psychosocial medication. You can see the boy was responding well to the dance in the video, which is important in the healing of the patient,” said Ms Robai’s supervisor Betty Naliaka.

Mara holiday

Since the warming encounter, tours and travel company Bonfire Adventures has also reached out to Ms Robai with an offer to sponsor a holiday for her to the Maasai Mara National Reserve, which she has welcomed and finds inspirational. She hopes to continue having a positive impact on patients.