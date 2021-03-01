Fred Matiang'i warns officials over teenage pregnancies

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has put local administrators in Trans Nzoia on notice over increased number of teenage pregnancies in the county.

The CS noted that Trans Nzoia is currently among the leading counties in cases of teenage pregnancies at over 10,000.

Speaking during a tour to inspect government projects, he told the local administrators to ensure that pregnant students go back to school to continue with their education.

“The president directed that all children must go to school, whether expectant or not. This is now a government policy. Teachers are going to work together with local leaders to ensure those children remain in school," said Dr Matiang'i.

The CS also banned the popular night dance known as “disco matanga”, saying it is the major contributor to an increase in teenage pregnancies.

He directed the local administrators through County Police Commander Fredrick Ochieng to arrest anyone who will be found holding the discos.

Discos

"If you get anyone holding those discos, arrest them and confiscate their equipment. We are not joking about this. We cannot have our children being misused like that," warned Dr Matiang'i.

At least 11,840 teenage girls in the county had been confirmed pregnant as of August last year.

Endebess Sub-County leads in the number of pregnancies recorded among girls aged between 10 and 14 years. Kwanza is second, followed by Kiminini, Saboti and Cherangany respectively.

Kiminini, however, leads in the number of pregnancies recorded among girls aged between 15 and 19 years.

Abstinence

Statistics also show that in total, Kiminini has the highest number of school-going children who are expectant at 3,366. Saboti comes second with 2,424, followed by Cherangany (2,157), Kwanza (2,017) and Endebess (1,878).

Speaking recently, Health Executive Claire Wanyama urged all stakeholders including parents, the clergy, teachers and local leaders to work together to sensitise girls on the need to practise abstinence.

“We are also urging authorities to ensure that the men who defiled and impregnated these minors are arrested and prosecuted,” said Ms Wanyama.

Dr Matiang'i also noted that the majority of the pregnancy cases were recorded during the school break occasioned by Covid-19.